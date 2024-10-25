FB pixel

DPI for social protection should prioritize community resilience, equality

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Government Services  |  ID for All
DPI for social protection should prioritize community resilience, equality
 

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has made the case for digital public infrastructure (DPI) that builds community resilience and improved equality as a way of fighting exclusion in the delivery of social protection services.

With the growing digital transformation trend, governments and organizations have resorted to the delivery of social welfare services using digital channels. But while this has been possible through technologies such as digital ID and biometrics, it has also led to the exclusion of many people, limiting their right to fully enjoy such services.

So, to effectively respond to this challenge and for digitization not to be seen as something that has instead come to alienate the people from the state, the WEF argues that there is undeniable need for the building of “community-based digital solutions that empower citizens.”

Mentioning approaches which can help build and empower communities which are resilient enough against the effects of climate change and other social hazards, the WEF underscores the use of traditional knowledge and digital tools.

“A good starting point for communities to come together and create action plans for using social protection resources is to build a shared understanding of the challenges they face in their local environment, how these challenges developed and how to incorporate their traditional knowledge of how to care for the land,” the WEF writes, adding that “digital technologies like data platforms and environmental monitoring tools can provide communities with better access to insights that need to be deliberated.”

According to WEF, another community resilience-enabling approach is to ensure access and representation of marginalized or affected groups in different levels of the social protection chain. It also mentions that digital infrastructure that help people better have a clue about their rights and the issues around them should also be given precedence.

“Digital technologies for social protection can lead to more democratic outcomes if designed to empower communities to advocate for their needs rather than only to make service delivery more efficient for agencies,” the blog asserts.

To make this happen, it suggests “a community-focused approach that helps people build a shared understanding of local challenges, work together towards common goals, promote equality and strengthen accountability at the local level.”

The WEF has been vocal on different aspects of DPI development including the need for gender equality

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

AI poses threat to biometric authentication, new report warns; but how soon?

The rise and evolution of “convincing deepfake technology poses a severe threat to traditional authentication systems that rely on visual…

 

Alcatraz AI taps distribution channel to grow biometric security footprint

Following the launch of its Rock X facial authentication security and access control system, Alcatraz AI has announced partnerships with…

 

TrustCloud teams up with iProov to fortify digital identity in quantum-protected systems

TrustCloud and digital identity provider iProov are working together to elevate the security of digital identity management, amid growing cybersecurity…

 

Gartner releases inaugural Magic Quadrant for Identity Verification

Consulting firm Gartner has released a new market research report for the identity verification and authentication industry, placing companies such…

 

Australia pilot for digital travel declarations starts

Australia has made another step towards digital travel credentials. The country is replacing its Incoming Passenger Card (IPC) with the…

 

Andorra shows off its digital identity portfolio

The government of Andorra has presented its Digital Identity Citizen Portfolio, as the tiny nation seeks to stake a claim…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS