FB pixel

Facial recognition and perpetrator focus – a culture shift

| Fraser Sampson
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Industry Insights
Facial recognition and perpetrator focus – a culture shift
 

By Professor Fraser Sampson, former UK Biometrics & Surveillance Camera Commissioner

Focus on the perpetrator. That was the message from the UK’s new justice minister at the start of freshers’ week for universities. Alex Davies-Jones urged a ‘culture shift’ when tackling drink-spiking in bars and clubs so that the focus is on preventing and deterring the perpetrators’ harmful and unwanted behaviour rather than expecting everyone else to adapt theirs. Intuitively this sounds right. If we’re trying to protect people – whether staff, students or customers – stopping the assault, the abuse or the harassment from happening in the first place is surely the best outcome. If we’re unsure about this, we should ask shopfloor workers about their experiences, about vulnerability and what they would prioritise. Security measures that catch culprits are all well and good but if we want to prevent the crime, we need to clarify which behaviour we are trying to address.

Policy is for others but practically there is good news for ministers here. In the setting of bars and clubs, the UK introduced a voluntary scheme several decades ago where known perpetrators of behaviour such as drink-spiking were identified, banned from local licensed premises and prosecuted. This successful pub watch scheme relied on licensees faxing photographs and sharing identities of perpetrators within their business community to alert each other to the presence of an individual. If appropriate, the licensee could prevent them entering the private licensed premises in a town or neighbourhood for a given period, sparing police resources and avoiding harm. Technology has moved on and security systems are also perpetrator-focused, allowing identification to be carried out with far greater speed, accuracy and scale, no longer relying on word of mouth and swapping photos, but using digital evidence, auditably and accountably, with clear records, policies and data sharing protocols.

Elsewhere on the high street retailers are starting to use the same combination of focus and technology, deterring the would-be offender rather than expecting everyone to accommodate rapidly rising retail crime. Incidents of attacks and abuse on staff in stores with facial recognition technology (FRT) are showing a significant drop (some say up to 70%) and retailers are realising the benefits. In the era of AI-driven security, crimes against staff, customers and stock are being prevented and the offender focused technology is what’s stopping them.

State-of-the-art security measures have come a very long way since the old CCTV days when images – even from police and local authority cameras – were so grey and grainy they could have made equal claim to being sitings of the Loch Ness Monster as a shoplifter or assailant. Technologically, that period is now part of national folklore too. Retail premises like bars and shopping centres that have traditionally attracted certain types of offending and offender can now access high quality surveillance capabilities which literally focus on the perpetrator, clearly and unwaveringly. When an eerily blurred black and white picture was the principal forensic evidence against you, it might have been worth a ‘not guilty’ shot but for anyone serious about tackling offending those days have passed now. Perpetrators know which premises have smart security and their lawyers know they will face an uphill struggle when high quality digital images are disclosed to their clients. But perpetrator focus shouldn’t overlook the impact on victims and society, not just that of the crime itself, but also of the criminal justice process. Many countries give credit for early pleas to avoid the attrition and delay brought by the trial process. Again, if you’re in any doubt about what that feels like to staff and customers, ask those who have given evidence in the presence of the accused, particularly in an adversarial system such as we have in the UK.

Ministers have recognised the power of new surveillance technology for the police, bringing swifter and surer justice to offenders in the aftermath of the recent public disorder in the UK. That same technology enhances policing capability in areas such as retail and licensing against a backdrop of prosecution backlogs and a burgeoning prison population.

Advisors must be careful to balance competing rights, attentive to data protection and privacy requirements, the chilling effect of surveillance and the ever-present risk of function creep. Having clear legal and procedural safeguards will help mitigate the risks and reinforce the need to demonstrate the substantial public interest in both policy and technology.

The next time you’re in a bar or shop look around for notices claiming the organisation does not tolerate behaviour like assaults or abuse. If allowing something unwanted to happen without available interference is used as the definition, some places have been pretty tolerant. Perpetrator-focused technology means organisations can now intervene and really focus on the behaviour they say they’re trying to prevent. That’s a culture shift.

About the author

Fraser Sampson, former UK Biometrics & Surveillance Camera Commissioner, is Professor of Governance and National Security at CENTRIC (Centre for Excellence in Terrorism, Resilience, Intelligence & Organised Crime Research) and a non-executive director at Facewatch.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Bhutan brings first national digital ID program to Global Acceptance Network

The Kingdom of Bhutan is the first national digital identity program in the world to join the Global Acceptance Network…

 

How multimodal biometrics help with age verification and compliance

By Vignesh Krishnakumar, co-founder and CTO of HyperVerge Over 66 percent of the world’s population is online, so it is…

 

New CEO named at Mitek as Iris ID, Dignari and Vouched hire for growth

The search for a new CEO concludes at Mitek as Ed West takes the helm. Kantara recruits a trust framework…

 

Malaysia backtracks on national digital ID requirement for transport dept app

An app from Malaysia’s Road Transport Department caused a stir with an announcement that it will require its citizens to…

 

Wicket follows through with stadium-wide express biometric concessions in Cleveland

Cleveland Browns fans no longer have to worry about missing a touchdown when they go to grab a sausage, with…

 

Voter ID kerfuffles erupt across US, as Republicans reject digital ID

As the U.S. presidential election in November looms, states are squabbling over a flurry of voter ID legislation. The country…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events