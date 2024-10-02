US Navy to discuss body-worn biometric capable system at industry day event

The U.S. Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) and Naval Information Warfare Centers (NIWC) Atlantic and Pacific will hold an Information Warfare Research Project (IWRP) Consortium Virtual Industry Day that will include at least one topic involving biometrics that may be the basis of an upcoming Request for Prototype Project (RPP).

The event will be hosted by Advanced Technology International (ATI), the IWRP consortium management firm, on October 22.

To be discussed is the in-development Networked Edge Warfighting Terminal (NEWT) concept. This is to be a body-worn system that aims to enable edge-to-enterprise information sharing across an array of different communication devices in military and tactical environments that will include augmented reality and biometric reporting which can provide valuable insights and real-time feedback to commanders and operators.

The goal of NEWT is to improve situational awareness, decision-making, and mission effectiveness for warfighters in the field by enabling secure, reliable, and efficient information sharing across different devices and networks.

NEWT will incorporate a body worn computer, battery power, and mesh communications.

