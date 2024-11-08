ICE wants biometric monitoring devices for alternative to detention program

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) issued a Request for Information (RFI) for biometric monitoring devices as part of its Intensive Supervision Appearance Program (ISAP), which is an Alternative to Detention (ATD) initiative that applies to noncitizens released from Department of Homeland Security custody pursuant to an Order of Release on Recognizance, an Order of Supervision, a grant of parole, or a bond.

This is a follow-on to a $2.2 billion contract ICE awarded to Colorado-based electronic monitoring systems company BI in 2020.

ATD oversees the development and implementation of programs that improve the appearance rates of non-citizens to immigration interviews and hearings and is tasked with developing cost-effective alternatives to secure detention to prevent overcrowding at detention facilities. ATD operates and manages ISAP, which uses technology to ensure non-citizens comply with their release conditions, court appearances. and final orders of removal.

ICE has the responsibility for identifying, apprehending, detaining, and removing individuals who are amenable to removal from the United States. ICE oversees cases in both a detained and non-detained setting. For the non-detained cases, ICE uses several programs which includes electronic monitoring, immigration case management, and community services referrals.

Through these programs, ICE supports noncitizen compliance with conditions of release, helps ensure attendance at immigration court hearings, and assists noncitizens with obtaining community services as necessary to allow them to successfully participate in their legal proceedings.

ISAP monitoring is a condition of release and is not a form of custody, ICE said.

ICE said “ISAP covers nationwide policy and operational structure for all of ICE’s non-detained programs, including electronic monitoring, case management, and community services referrals. ISAP is designed to increase appearance rates at immigration hearings, increase compliance with release conditions, and increase compliance with final orders of removal issued by the Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR).

ICE said that “over the past 12 months, ISAP has enrolled over 149,000 participants, with an average of 12,400 noncitizen enrollments monthly. The current ATD program has over 100 sites with over 1,000 contractor employees.”

“For eligible noncitizens, ICE and program provider staff use a standardized assessment process to determine case management requirements, monitoring level, any potential need for community referrals, and any other case management requirements,” ICE explained, adding that “ICE and program providers supervise participants utilizing a combination of home visits, office visits, alert response, court tracking, and technology.”

ICE said it requires an industry partner that can provide monitoring “devices that can track participant activities and movements via geolocation, offer identity verification, and offer one- or two-way communications capabilities to assist ICE with ensuring compliance with release requirements and court orders.”

ICE said biometric verification enables participant monitoring via smartphone or tablet using biometric facial comparison or other biometric means to establish identity. This is performed using Application-Based Technology which includes the ability to retrieve geolocation information at pre-set times or during pre-defined activities to confirm location and to easily communicate with ERO, the participant, or the service provider in multiple languages.

Service providers are requested to respond to the RFI with a capabilities statement describing their approach for partnering with the government to furnish the service requirements described in the RFI, and to provide an estimated service implementation timeline.

As part of the RFI process, will hold a virtual industry briefing on December 2.

