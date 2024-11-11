FB pixel

Jumio integrates model trustworthiness tools to help IDV comply with AI Act

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition
Jumio integrates model trustworthiness tools to help IDV comply with AI Act
 

Switzerland-based LatticeFlow AI has been contracted by Jumio to help identify model failure modes, improve performance and increase fraud protection across the latter’s biometric identity verification platform.

LatticeFlow AI is an Ethereum spinoff which provides risk identification and mitigation for compliance with artificial intelligence regulation.

Jumio will integrate LatticeFlow AI’s computer vision capabilities to validate the performance and reliability of Jumio’s models for improved fairness and compliance with emerging regulatory regimes, including the EU AI Act. The partnership will assist Jumio with meeting increased governance requirements, according to the announcement.

The regulatory requirements the AI Act imposes on businesses is dependent on their risk, and Jumio notes the importance of robust compliance strategies for ID verification providers in this context.

“Ensuring that our AI models are both safe and reliable is critical to providing the highest level of protection for our customers,” says Alix Melchy, Jumio VP of AI. “By partnering with LatticeFlow AI, we’re taking a proactive approach to identifying potential risks and enhancing the security of our AI models. This partnership is not just about improving performance — it’s about staying ahead of industry regulations and ensuring compliance with emerging AI standards.”

Jumio launched a proprietary biometric liveness detection capability just weeks ago.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Mobile driver’s licenses to launch in Hong Kong in 2025

A release from Hong Kong’s government says the territory’s Transport Department and Department of Justice are drafting legislation to introduce…

 

NADRA welcomes World Bank to discuss digital identity, economy

With a robust national digital ID system acting as the main building block for the country’s digital transformation efforts, Pakistan…

 

Precise Biometrics licenses gesture tracking from Crunchfish in expansion of palm tech

As part of its expansion into palm biometrics, Precise Biometrics has signed a long-term licensing agreement with Crunchfish, a Swedish…

 

UK launching digital Veteran Card, more lawmakers say ID ‘inevitable’

The UK will enable approximately 250,000 veterans to access digital Veteran Cards on their smartphones starting next year, the government…

 

Competing DPI models take diverse paths to common goals

Different models of digital public infrastructure are emerging as the concept takes hold in official government policies and technology deployments….

 

Global leaders seek govt push for public trust in digital ID systems

As governments in various regions push towards the adoption of digital ID systems, they face the crucial challenge of earning…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events