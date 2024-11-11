Jumio integrates model trustworthiness tools to help IDV comply with AI Act

Switzerland-based LatticeFlow AI has been contracted by Jumio to help identify model failure modes, improve performance and increase fraud protection across the latter’s biometric identity verification platform.

LatticeFlow AI is an Ethereum spinoff which provides risk identification and mitigation for compliance with artificial intelligence regulation.

Jumio will integrate LatticeFlow AI’s computer vision capabilities to validate the performance and reliability of Jumio’s models for improved fairness and compliance with emerging regulatory regimes, including the EU AI Act. The partnership will assist Jumio with meeting increased governance requirements, according to the announcement.

The regulatory requirements the AI Act imposes on businesses is dependent on their risk, and Jumio notes the importance of robust compliance strategies for ID verification providers in this context.

“Ensuring that our AI models are both safe and reliable is critical to providing the highest level of protection for our customers,” says Alix Melchy, Jumio VP of AI. “By partnering with LatticeFlow AI, we’re taking a proactive approach to identifying potential risks and enhancing the security of our AI models. This partnership is not just about improving performance — it’s about staying ahead of industry regulations and ensuring compliance with emerging AI standards.”

Jumio launched a proprietary biometric liveness detection capability just weeks ago.

