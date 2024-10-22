300 patent applications and awards for Jumio and counting

FB pixel

| Chris Burt
Jumio has reached a milestone in its development of intellectual property relating to biometrics, liveness detection and identity theft prevention, with 300 patents awarded and patent applications filed.

The patents filed and issued also cover innovations in artificial intelligence and machine learning, authentication, risk signals and anti-spoofing technology, according to the announcement. They span almost 100 patent families.

The company’s selfie biometrics and unified orchestration platform have processed more than a billion transactions.

Jumio also appears among the leaders in age estimation accuracy in a recent assessment by NIST.

“Jumio’s mission has always been to eradicate identity theft and online fraud, and we have a long track record of investing in innovative, cutting-edge technologies to keep our solutions at the forefront of fraud detection, compliance and identity verification,” says Jumio CEO Robert Prigge. “These newest developments put us in an even stronger position to evolve and maintain our position as the leader in identity solutions.”

Prigge praises Jumio employees as “the best and brightest in the industry,” citing the company’s “robust pipeline of patentable ideas.”

Jumio has also surpassed 5,000 ID document types supported by its unified digital identity verification platform, from over 200 countries and territories around the world.

