Panini debuts cloud-based BioCred identity suite in Europe

Two months after Panini added a cloud-based service called BioCred CloudServ to its BioCred identity verification tool, the company is now introducing the suite in Europe.

Debuting at the Future Identity Festival in London, the new system aims to simplify identity verification across industries by allowing the service to run on cloud-based infrastructure.

The BioCred CloudServ platform integrates biometric fingerprint scanning, electronic signature capabilities, and document verification into one platform, and it is available on the BioCred SecureTab, a tool that combines mobility with BioCred’s fingerprint-based biometric authentication system.

The mobile device, SecureTab, brings these functions to a tablet, with the goal of increasing security across workplaces, and reducing the need for separate hardware.

Initially presented at Identity Week America in September, the BioCred suite includes various authentication tools using a patented method developed by Panini. The cloud-based platform aims to protect sensitive user data. Panini also notes that the system’s cloud capabilities may ease demands on IT departments and reduce maintenance costs.

The BioCred SecureTab device combines identity verification tasks into one mobile device, to allow service providers in fields such as finance, healthcare, and hospitality to streamline their workflows and interactions with customers. SecureTab also aims to help operators in settings that may include Know Your Customer (KYC) and Know Your Patient (KYP) compliance protocols.

Panini’s BioCred tool was first launched in 2022, where the company revealed the platform’s features, which includes a dual fingerprint scanner certified by the FBI, where the company mentioned the possible implementation of digital signage for payments.

On the company’s website, Panini claims that its customers can use BioCred Cloud Serv with SecureTab\SecureDesk with no installation and network configuration required.

The Future Identity Festival, hosted at London’s Brewery, runs from November 11 to 12, 2024, and will showcase new developments in identity technology across Europe.

Article Topics

biometric authentication | biometrics | cloud services | document verification | fingerprint biometrics | identity verification | Panini