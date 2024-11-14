Visa, Feedzai note growing shift to biometric security in UK, France

Studies by Visa and Feedzai reveal an accelerating shift in consumer behavior toward biometric security technologies in both the UK and France, with growing interest in replacing traditional forms of identification with digital ID technology.

UK consumers favor biometric technology for security and fraud prevention

According to Visa’s research, nearly two in five (40 percent) UK consumers would consider replacing physical items such as house or car keys with biometric authentication methods like fingerprints or facial recognition.

The research, which surveyed 2,000 UK consumers, highlights a growing confidence in biometrics as a secure and also convenient means of protecting personal data, with nearly a third (31 percent) considering eye scanning technology for making secure payments.

Additionally, over half (52 percent) of respondents agree that biometric authentication is more secure than passwords, and 42 percent feel it provides better protection for their personal data. To add to that, 54 percent of UK consumers believe biometrics can significantly reduce fraud, aligning with rising concerns about sophisticated cybercrime tactics.

As digital identities gain traction, the study also reveals that nearly half (49 percent) of UK consumers would be willing to replace physical documents – such as passports and driver’s licenses – with digital versions to improve data security all around. Among younger demographics (18 to 34), the adoption of digital identification is particularly strong, with 56 percent expressing interest in using digital IDs at airports, hotels, and events. However, older generations (65+) are more hesitant, with only 37 percent willing to make the switch.

“We might not be saying goodbye to our car keys, driver’s licenses and passports overnight, but the desire to digitally establish that we are who we say we are is growing among consumers. The onus is on organizations to invest in the innovation, research and development that can make this happen in the safest way possible,” says Mehret Habteab, SVP product and solutions at Visa Europe.

“Visa is one of these organizations and a particular focus for us is fraud and security, specifically supporting robust cryptographic based biometrics credentials. Fraud remains a significant issue in the UK, accounting for over two-fifths of reported crime and it has a hugely detrimental impact on individuals’ financial and mental wellbeing. Combatting these issues through biometric systems and digital documents to verify identities empowers people to take greater control of their personal and financial data.”

France embraces biometric authentication amid rising concerns over fraud

Across the channel, a similar trend is emerging in France. Feedzai’s research found that 42 percent of French citizens are ready to use fingerprint authentication for banking and payments. This figure rises to 56 percent among those aged 18 to 34. Additionally, 32 percent of French respondents prefer facial recognition, a percentage that increases to 45 percent in the younger demographic.

The shift comes as French citizens grow increasingly concerned about financial crime, with 57 percent reporting being victims of fraud or attempted fraud. Phishing and email scams are the most common types of fraud, affecting 33 percent and 27 percent of respondents, respectively.

“The French are clearly concerned about fraud, and they expect their banks to play a leading role in prevention and assistance. The strong preference for biometric security aligns perfectly with Feedzai’s approach, which empowers banks to offer cutting-edge technology that builds trust and protects customers throughout their digital journey,” says Michèle Hallak, regional director for France at Feedzai.

Both Visa and Feedzai’s research show that consumers are seeking more robust and proactive fraud prevention measures. Both the UK and France are seeing strong consumer backing for biometrics as a key technology for securing financial transactions and personal data.

