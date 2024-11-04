World strengthens chain link with LBank Exchange listing, multiple integrations

Fresh off its rebrand, World (ex-Worldcoin) has announced its upcoming listing on LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform. A release says the WORLD/USDT trading pair will be available to users of LBank Exchange starting November 8, 2024.

Of the World protocol, the release says it develops a “self-evolving public chain that integrates AI and quantum computing, enabling real-time network optimization and superior transaction speeds. With a diverse ecosystem of applications like digital wallets, smart contracts, and decentralized identity (DID), World addresses current blockchain limitations while offering enhanced security through decentralized governance and quantum verification.”

The LBank Exchange listing is in keeping with World’s refreshed focus on blockchain technology, as it aims to penetrate every aspect of digital life. Its World Chain project played a starring role in the announcement that saw it drop the “coin” from its name and lay out plans for a major expansion.”

Other World news sees the firm teaming up with Synapse, to enable what a release calls “seamless transfers and messaging across blockchains” by leveraging Synapse’s secure cross-chain messaging framework. Users will be able to “efficiently move digital assets and data between World Chain and other blockchain ecosystems without the need for centralized intermediaries.”

Also on the cross-chain transaction front, Across has integrated with World Chain. According to a release, the integration will “enable fast, secure and affordable cross-chain transactions across multiple EVM-compatible chains.” Across is “powered by intents” – a crypto term that refers to a scheme in which users specify desired outcomes to a protocol rather than providing step-by-step instructions.

“Across offers efficient low-cost bridging to help transfer value between mainnet Ethereum and L2s. This integration enables World Chain to expand into the broader Ethereum L2 landscape starting on day one.” It will also allow developers to build cross-chain applications with native interoperability.

Orb keeps a rollin’ with “self-serve” mode, software updates

In order to build its digital identity network, World is leaning heavily on its Orb, the iris-scanning biometric capture device that it has sent out to cities across the globe; “more Orbs” is a rallying cry for the rebrand. Now the World Foundation has announced the open sourcing of additional software components and updates to core features.

In keeping with the company’s push for a kind of viral biometric enrolment, in which users take Orbs to parties and holidays to scan a few irises between cocktails, a new “self-service mode” allows anyone with World App to scan irises with an Orb.

The update also boasts advancements in privacy and user control: “previously, the Orb would submit iris codes to the uniqueness service during the verification process,” says the release. “Instead, the Orb now includes SMPC shares in the Personal Custody data, which the user can then submit to the uniqueness service via World App.”

The Orb’s system for delivering over-the-air (OTA) updates to both the entire Orb fleet and to individual Orbs is also now open source.

The World Foundation says more updates are on the way, as it moves to make all Orb core software components open source. Per the release, “the teams working on the Orb’s software are working towards open sourcing the Orb OS build system and several security-related components. More soon!”

