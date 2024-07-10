Worldcoin opens developer access to World Chain for digital ID integrations

Following the initial announcement of World Chain, a blockchain platform from Worldcoin, earlier this year, the company has launched a limited access Developer Preview program. This program provides developers from around the globe with an opportunity to interact with the platform, explore its digital ID integration capabilities, develop applications, and test functionalities.

For the developers at Worldcoin, this program will provide feedback essential for optimizing the World Chain platform ahead of its public release later this summer. Developers can set up their deployments in preparation for the anticipated migration of over 10 million users from the OP Mainnet to World Chain.

The OP Stack, situated behind the World Chain, is a modular framework specially created for L2 scaling. It integrates with the Worldcoin protocol and is backed by the Ethereum blockchain for a secure environment. In the developer preview phase, Reth, a high-performance Ethereum execution client, will operate in shadow mode.

“We’re beyond excited to have Worldcoin, one of the largest projects in our space, build World Chain using Optimism’s OP Stack, joining the Superchain and working alongside other core development groups to push the OP stack forward while contributing sequencer revenue to the Optimism Collective,” says Ryan Wyatt, chief growth officer, Optimism Unlimited.

The World Chain has been introduced to prioritize transactions from verified human users, identified as such by their WorldID and iris biometrics, over bots. This ensures an improved user experience with low fees and reliable transactions, the company says. This approach aims to tackle common scalability issues and excessive resource usage by bots in the blockchain.

Through the World Chain, transactions from verified users will be given priority and processed faster when the chain is at full capacity. The goal is to ensure that real people who conduct only a few transactions a month can have a better experience. This means that bots or even verified users who frequently use the chain may experience longer wait times.

In addition, “verified humans” receive a small amount of free gas (transaction fuel) every month when using the World Chain. This allows new users to interact with on-chain applications without the complexities of token conversion or KYC processes. “Power users” who use up their free gas allocation, have the option to use Worldcoin tokens to cover additional gas fees.

Recently, Worldcoin partnered with Alchemy, for the launch of World Chain with the plans to integrate the World ID digital identity and promote its growth as an internet infrastructure.

In addition, the company says that the World Chain blockchain platform is supported by many partners, including Safe and Elliptic. The company further highlights upcoming partnerships with node providers, analytics companies, wallet infrastructure providers, block explorers, and bridges, among others.

