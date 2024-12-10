FB pixel

60-day deadline for child residence registration in Vietnam

| Ayang Macdonald
A decree issued by Vietnam late last month requires newborns to be registered for a residence certificate within a period of 60 days following their birth.

The decree signed on November 26 outlines provisions and implementation measures of the Law on Residence in Vietnam, which is set to operational on January 10 next year.

As reported by Vietnam News, the decree explains that children can be registered either at the permanent or temporary residence of their parents or guardians.

The outlet notes that the 60-day deadline for child residence registration is a re-introduction of a policy which had been in force, but was later cancelled.

Per the decree, parents or guardians who fail to register their children within the prescribed deadline would be liable to a fine of between VNĐ500,000 (US$20) to VNĐ1,000,000 (US$40).

Other issues mentioned in the decree relate to the management of the Citizen Residence Database, and documents required for the registration of permanent and temporary residents. It also underlines the necessity of digital ID verification for residence registration applications.

Authorities say digital verification will facilitate this application process and combat identity fraud.

Last month, Vietnam introduced stricter regulation to control social media use through user authentication with verified phone numbers.

