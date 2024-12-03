FB pixel

IntelliVision censured for misleading biometric accuracy and bias claims by FTC

Claims undermined by NIST test results
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics Market Reports  |  Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Trade Notes
IntelliVision censured for misleading biometric accuracy and bias claims by FTC
 

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has slapped IntelliVision with a consent order to halt claims about the accuracy of its face biometrics and liveness detection software than it cannot adequately support.

IntelliVision’s claims that its facial recognition is free from gender and racial bias and is among the most accurate on the market were not backed up by evidence, according to the FTC. Further, the company’s claims to have trained its biometric algorithms on millions of faces were found to be false, IntelliVision having really used images of approximately 100,000 people “and then used technology to create variants of those same images.”

The company’s presentation attack detection technology was presented as ensuring protection against spoofing with photos or videos was also found to lack support.

IntelliVision is now banned from making any claims about the accuracy, lack of bias or spoof protection unless it can be backed by “competent and reliable testing.”

The problem is not that such testing has not been performed.  It is that testing by NIST shows matching rates that vary between different demographics, and does not show a false non-match rate within the top 100 as of December, 2023, when the company last submitted software to the FRTE 1:1. IntelliVision had also submitted an algorithm to NIST’s FRTE 1:N in 2022, which currently sits 74th in Border ΔT ≥ 10 YRS and 95th in the Visa-Kiosk category.

The FTC observed the discrepancies between claims and fact beginning in late-2018, soon after the company was acquired by Nortek Security & Control. IntelliVision’s facial recognition is used in smart home systems such as panels sold by Nice North America, the FTC notes.

The Commission voted unanimously to issue the complaint and accept the company’s settlement agreement. Each violation of the agreement will incur a civil penalty of up to $51,744.

A biometrics policy statement from the FTC last year focussed mainly on data protection issues, but action against Rite Aid settled later in the year touched on both data protection and the software’s effectiveness.

The Commission has also published a blog post with tips for biometrics providers on how “to avoid breaking the law and misleading consumers.”

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Atos and partners blamed for EES delays

Atos and its consortium partners bear a major share of responsibility for delays in deploying the European Union’s delayed biometric…

 

CFIT pushes efforts on digital company ID to tackle economic crime in the UK

The UK’s Centre for Finance, Innovation and Technology (CFIT) has unveiled progress by its coalition of financial institutions, regulators, and…

 

iProov, iiDENTIFii help Standard Bank create network of trust

It’s one thing to know your customer, and another thing to know your customer is real. As GenAI becomes a…

 

World to spend $26B on IDV checks by 2029: Juniper

By 2029, the total global spend for digital identity verification checks will spike by 74 percent to reach $26 billion,…

 

Regula to replace SumSub as face biometrics provider for Maldives

Regula Forensics has been granted the contract to provide face recognition for the Maldives’ national digital identity, eFaas, after the…

 

UK student IDs now supported by Yoti digital identity apps

Yoti has added support for school IDs to its digital ID apps so students can more easily prove their status…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events