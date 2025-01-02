FB pixel

APAAR digital student ID issued to more than 65% of students in Maharashtra

Strong pressure from government puts a strain on teachers working as registrants
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  ID for All  |  Schools
APAAR digital student ID issued to more than 65% of students in Maharashtra
 

The government of India’s Maharashtra state has issued 16,500,000 students with the country’s Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) digital ID, according to a report in Indian Express.

The APAAR ID, a twelve-digital number attached to personal information, serves as a digital registry for a student’s complete academic record. The dash to issue the digital IDs since rolling out the initiative in October has triggered criticism from some parents and students, who say there wasn’t enough transparency on consent, and that the communications provided were unclear.

“In most schools, parents remained completely unaware of the initiative,” says the piece. Among those who knew schools were generating APAAR IDs for their kids, there remains concern about the potential for misuse of data, particularly as APAAR is to be linked to the Aadhaar national digital ID.

APAAR registration puts pause on learning

A piece in the Times of India calls the APAAR rollout “grueling” for teachers, who have had to oversee full-time data collection for six weeks, facing strong pressure from the central government to complete 100 percent of APAAR registrations per its ‘One Nation, One Student’ initiative.

The Times quotes teacher Shamsuddin Attar from Konkan, who laments, “we are supposed to teach, but instead, we are data entry operators.”

Problems are compounded by the deep complexity of India’s data ecosystem. Many kids’ Aadhaar numbers are linked to the cellphone numbers of their parents. Likewise, many time-strapped teachers have used their own cellphone numbers when registering students for APAAR. Naming conventions make Aadhaar linkages difficult.

Data privacy advocates see risks without regulation

APAAR has never been popular with digital rights organizations, who have expressed privacy concerns and worry that risks to student privacy could escalate without transparent data protection frameworks in place.

The government has conceded the difficulty of obtaining consent in “high-profile schools located in urban areas.” Still, it has generated student digital IDs for more than half of the state’s 27,000,000 students, aggressively boosting numbers with its “Mega APAAR Days” campaigns.

Another number, however, that can be estimated with some confidence: 100 percent of schoolteachers are running low on patience.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Internal govt coordination can help meet birth registration target in Asia

Sub-Saharan Africa is the region where the biggest improvements must be made to meet the UN’s birth registration goals, but…

 

South Korea to begin trial of digital national ID

South Korea’s national ID is about to get more digital. Citizens of the country aged 17 and older will soon…

 

authID commits to biometric accountability in digital identity, financial aid

authID has joined the Accountable Digital Identity Association (ADI Association) to support the continued development of its specification for interoperable,…

 

Veterans Affairs begins move to secure sign-in with Login.gov or ID.me

A post from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) breaks down how the agency is transitioning to digital ID…

 

Pakistan introduces biometric registration for children 10 to 18 years old

Pakistan will collect biometrics from children between the ages of 10 and 18 years old when adding them to the…

 

Pakistan digital identity governance changes to bridge gaps, eliminate overlaps

Pakistan’s journey toward a unified digital identity framework is proving complicated, with overlapping obligations and a fragmented system. The government…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS