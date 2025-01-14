Ethiopia tenders for information systems, biometric kits suppliers

Contractors are being sought for the design, supply, installation and commissioning of Information Systems, as well as the supply of 3,000 biometric kits and accessories within the framework of the Digital ID for Inclusion and Services Project in Ethiopia.

According to an invitation for bids published early this month for the information systems project, the contract will be executed in two lots and the place of implementation is Addis Ababa.

Interested contractors have until March 4 at 14:00 East Africa time time when the tender deadline elapses. All bids must be submitted in physical copies as any electronic procurement method is not permitted, the tender notice indicates.

For Lot I, the selected contractor will be expected to design, supply, install, ensure the operation and maintenance service, network, compute, and build a storage and security infrastructure. All of this is expected to be completed within a period of six months

The second lot involves a data center facility infrastructure design, deployment and commissioning, also to be completed and handed over to Ethiopian ID authorities within a time span of six months.

Interested bidders should show proof of experience in executing similar contracts, the tender notice states. Proposers must boast of 10 and five years’ experience, respectively, to bid for the first and second lots of the contract.

Tender files which must be submitted with a proposal security amount of 12,500,000 Ethiopian Birr (US$98,000) for Lot I and 6,500,000 Ethiopian Birr (US$51,000) for Lot II in the form of a bank guarantee from a reputable bank.

3,000 biometric kits needed

Apart from the information systems contract, the Ethiopia Digital ID for Inclusion and Services Project also has another tender invitation currently open for the supply of biometric registration kits.

Per the tender document, bidders can submit their files on or before January 24 for a supply of 3,000 sets of biometric enrollment kits with accessories to be delivered within a period of 90 days. Bidders must submit a bid security amount of 11.5 million ETB (or US$100,000).

These contracts are within the overall objective of advancing the Ethiopia Digital ID for Inclusion and Services Project which has as one of its major goals to issue digital ID to at least 90 million persons in Ethiopia by 2030.

Ethiopia early this year launched its mandatory digital ID policy for banking operations for new bank customers, beginning with banks in the capital.

Article Topics

biometric enrollment | biometrics | digital ID | digital identity | Ethiopia | tender