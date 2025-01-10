FB pixel

GSA has Section 508 concerns, Idemia touts accessibility advantage for Login.gov

Focus on digital accessibility puts biometrics giant in tune with WCAG, ADA
Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Government Services  |  Mobile Biometrics
In an announcement noting its inclusion in a $194.5 million blanket purchase agreement (BPA) from the U.S. General Services Administration for Login.gov identity proofing services, Idemia Public Security North America says it has incorporated accessibility and usability design feedback from Applause to ensure conformance with Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG).

The updates also align with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and aim to ensure equal digital access for all users.

A GSA survey of government agencies concerning Section 508 IT accessibility standards evaluated their maturity in implementing these standards and found that 76 percent of the 249 agencies that responded rated between very low to moderate on both maturity and compliance.

It pointed to a troubling truth, which the GSA is trying to solve: “digital accessibility remains largely deprioritized across government.”

Its assessment includes recommendations on enforcement, training and resourcing of Section 508.

Applause is a digital quality and crowdtesting service that in 2023 was named Apple’s 2023 iPhone App of the Year. It uses a global community of testers to provide the widest possible input range for digital quality testing.

Idemia continues its efforts to prioritize inclusivity in its biometric technology, working to ensure equitable access to digital identity for those with disabilities. Its Mobile ID app includes features like screen reader compatibility, adjustable text size and contrast, voice recognition and keyboard navigation.

Idemia’s identity verification service complies with NIST SP 800-63-3 Component Service specifications at Identity Assurance Level 2 (IAL2), as certified by the Kantara Initiative.

Prioritizing accessibility may be a way for Idemia to differentiate itself from the other seven technology providers selected by GSA to deploy identity proofing technologies for the Login.gov platform.

Officials from the GSA have highlighted how the federal government is working to integrate accessibility into policymaking. A recent article by the Global Government Forum, entitled “Why accessible digital services are an innovation opportunity for governments,” says that “several White House memos and directives have emphasised the importance of digital accessibility as a core component of good digital experience.”

Article Topics

