ID.me bolsters board, Identiv names SVP

| Stephen Mayhew
ID.me has appointed Brian Robins and William “Bill” Welch as independent members to its Board of Directors.

Robins, GitLab CFO and Welch, Sysdig CFO, bring decades of experience in scaling high-growth public and private technology companies. The SaaS industry leaders join ID.me amid significant momentum, as the company has seen revenue grow more than 370% from 2020 through 2023.

Robins will serve as Chair of the ID.me Board’s Audit Committee. Welch will serve as Chair of the ID.me Board’s Compensation Committee and Member of the Audit Committee.

Identiv hire to drive sales, enhance market position

Kim Macaulay has joined the Identiv executive team as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Sales, Marketing, and Business Development.

Macaulay is expected to drive market share in Identiv’s core business while executing on key growth initiatives, including expansion into high value segments and leading the business development efforts.

In this newly created role, she will work with the Identiv team to develop market enhancing initiatives and build sales.

Macaulay brings nearly 40 years’ experience in driving growth and innovation within Fortune 500 companies as well as her own strategy consulting firm developing go-to-market strategies for large private companies in the RFID, packaging, and apparel industries.

New opportunities with Idemia North America

IDEMIA Smart Biometrics, the business line of IDEMIA Public Security, has announced new opportunities for the new year.

The French biometrics giant is looking for both a Director of Solutions Sales and a Senior Program Manager to join its North America team. Both roles will be based out of the United States.

The details for the Director of Solution Sales position can be found on LinkedIn and the responsibilities and qualifications for the Senior Program Manager role is available on the company website.

