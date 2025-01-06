FB pixel

SuperCom contracts in Kentucky, South Dakota continue recent success in US

Firm provides electronic monitoring services across the country, posts continuing growth
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Biometrics Stocks  |  Surveillance
SuperCom contracts in Kentucky, South Dakota continue recent success in US
 

SuperCom is continuing its rapid U.S. expansion, with newly secured public safety contracts to deploy its PureOne monitoring technology for two agencies in Kentucky.

A press release notes that the Tel Aviv-based firm “successfully displaced different incumbent competitors for each agency, securing these contracts through its innovative and trusted technologies.”

The new deal comes on the heels of a late-December announcement that SuperCom had secured seven new electronic monitoring contracts with county Sheriff agencies across South Dakota, with more expected to follow.

Ordan Trabelsi, president and CEO of SuperCom, says a recent “stream of new contract wins” highlights the company’s aggressive growth in the U.S. biometrics and electronic monitoring market. “These new wins reflect not only our competitive edge in technology but also the trust we’ve built through our prior achievements in the state, including the deployment of our PureProtect domestic violence monitoring solutions.”

“Our growing presence in Kentucky is part of SuperCom’s broader U.S. expansion, where we continue to introduce innovative public safety technologies that address the evolving needs of agencies and communities.”

SuperCom is on a super roll. It appears set to post its fourth straight year of revenue growth. Over the first nine months of 2024, SuperCom’s revenue increased from the same period in the prior year to $21.3 million from $20.9 million. Gross profit increased from $7.9 million to $10.7 million. Net Income improved to $2.52 million from Net Loss of ($2.48) million. EBITDA improved to $4.6 million compared to $3.7 million.

Outside the U.S., SuperCom recently launched a domestic violence monitoring project with state police in Latvia. A release says SuperCom was awarded the project through a competitive tender process, marking its third national contract in Latvia.

It will deploy its PureSecurity EM Suite, featuring GPS tracking devices, secure communications, and real-time monitoring capabilities.

Ordan says the project is SuperCom’s sixth national domestic violence project – “a testament to the increasing demand for domestic violence solutions globally.”

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Biometric payments to generate $11.3B in revenue for suppliers by 2030

Biometrics are being used to secure a fast-growing number of payments in what Goode Intelligence calls “the pay by me…

 

Scottish councils, police defend widespread use of Hikvision cameras

Hikvision security cameras are widely used in Scotland’s public CCTV networks and other facilities run by local governments and businesses,…

 

AI, biometrics see major integrations in auto market seeking ever-smarter cars

“The next frontier in car customization is biometrics.” So proclaims a recent piece in Newsweek, entitled “Faces and Fingers Are…

 

India targets 110M digital farmer IDs as AgriStack’s importance grows

From 2025, farmers in India will be required to have a farmer ID to receive government benefits. The digital identity…

 

Sri Lanka advised to build necessary safeguards as digital ID project begins this month

The Sri Lankan government has been told that it must put in place certain safeguards in order to guarantee full…

 

Nigeria wants to add iris biometrics to digital ID for more inclusion

The National Identity Management Commission of Nigeria (NIMC) says it is looking at ways of streamlining and expanding the rollout…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events