trinamiX partners on ultra-compact 3D biometric face authentication module

| Chris Burt
TrinamiX and meta-optics designer and manufacturer NIL Technology (NILT) have announced a collaboration to bring biometric facial authentication and 3D depth-mapping to the mass market in an ultra-compact form factor.

NILT specializes in small-scale, high efficiency meta-optics, according to a joint announcement, while trinamiX brings sophisticated algorithms to the miniaturized solution with robust liveness detection capabilities. The partners suggest automotive, smartphones and next-generation consumer electronics among integration possibilities.

An Invisible Biometrics Sensing Display for cars developed by trinamiX and Continental was recent a CES Innovation Award Honoree.

Face biometrics authentication from trinamiX meets the security requirements of the International Internet Finance Authentication Alliance (IIFAA), the FIDO Alliance and Android. It is approved for Android integration and can be used in applications requiring high security like digital payments. TrinamiX says it is the first to be receive certifications from the above bodies and support under-OLED implementation.

The company’s patent-protected technology confirms liveness by detecting human skin.

NILT’s projector module integrates a 2-in-1 dot-flood projector on a single-surface meta-optics element. The low-Z height architecture of the module also meets the demanding needs of wearables and in-cabin automotive applications.

The companies are showcasing the face authentication solution at SPIE Photonics West 2025, January 28 to 30 in San Francisco.

