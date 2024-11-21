Auto brands adding biometrics in vehicle displays, security

Continental will show off its new Invisible Biometrics Sensing Display, which it developed with trinamiX, at CES in Las Vegas in January. The display novelty won a recent CES Innovation Award Honoree.

The biometric display tracks the vital parameters of persons inside the vehicle using a camera and laser projector installed behind the dashboard display. It can, for example, monitor heart rate or an imminent medical emergency in the driver’s seat, while a corresponding safety feature can be triggered if needed to protect the occupants as well as other road users.

Using 3D distance mapping it can optimize the deployment of airbags and other restraints and check for the correct fastening of seat belts. The technology should be invisible to passengers since the camera and laser work from behind an OLED screen.

“Our biometric imaging technology is ideally suited for use in car interiors,” says Wilfried Hermes, director consumer electronics North America and Europe at trinamiX. “The ability to monitor vital signs and other relevant passenger data without physical interaction and using just a single hardware module is unique on the market. We are delighted to be able to offer this solution together with Continental,” he added.

Ford looks to biometrics to make its future vehicles more secure

Ford meanwhile is exploring different methods to replace keys as it has numerous patent filings to that effect. The latest patent filing is for a biometric authorization system that could be used in future Ford automobiles.

The patent details a system whereby facial biometrics or fingerprints could be used to authorize a user. This particular system would use multiple biometric methods to authorize the user after they’ve set up their biometric data with the vehicle. This system could be a great deterrent to car theft, for instance, if the keys were stolen or the key signal was cloned, since the vehicle would deny entry and the ability to start the engine if it doesn’t recognize the user from their biometrics.

This isn’t the first biometric-related patent that Ford has filed since the automaker has filings for a facial recognition entry system, as well as a keyless entry keypad with a biometric system (via Ford Authority). The latter is a relatively new filing, as it was reported last month.

The patent filing for the Ford keyless entry keypad first involves the user punching in their code on the keypad, then placing their finger on a reader to verify their fingerprint. Furthermore, the system could use facial biometrics and voice recognition as additional verifiers, to increase security.

Samsung and Apple adding digital car keys to their wallets

Samsung has added support for Digital Key for Audi drivers, allowing Samsung Galaxy users to lock, unlock and start their Audi vehicles from their smartphone. Once inside the car, drivers can start their vehicle without using a physical key or taking their phone out of their pockets.

In addition, Samsung says users can also securely share the Digital Key over the air with friends, while owners can use the interface to grant or disable access at will. Samsung promises that should a device containing a Digital Key is lost or stolen, users can remotely lock or delete their key via the Samsung Find service. Samsung Wallet has PIN-based or biometric user authentication requirements, to protect users’ vehicles.

Digital Key functionality for select Audi vehicles will roll out starting this month in Europe, followed by a global rollout.

Last month, MacRumours discovered that Apple is preparing to support digital car keys in its Wallet app on iOS devices for certain Volvo, Polestar and Audi vehicles. The publication deduced the forthcoming feature from code changes in the Wallet app’s backend.

It would mean those who have iPhones or an Apple Watch with NFC capabilities would be able to lock, unlock and start a vehicle via the Wallet app by holding the device near a compatible car’s NFC reader.

The car keys function was first introduced in 2022, with car brands such as BMW, BYD, Hyundai/Genesis/Kia, Lotus, RAM, and Mercedes-Benz supporting the feature. Apple has a full list of compatibility on its CarPlay model availability page here.

