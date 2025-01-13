Trump’s homeland security picks could have lasting impact on border biometrics

Donald Trump’s leadership picks for homeland security signals a potentially significant shift in border security strategy, particularly as it applies to the adoption and expansion of biometric technologies. This leadership team, with its shared focus on robust border enforcement, could catalyze major advancements in biometric systems at U.S. borders.

Trump’s picks, if approved, will likely be in lock step with the Republican controlled Congress. While both Republican and Democrat lawmakers have renewed calls for a probe of the Transportation Security Administration’s use of biometrics, when it comes to the use of biometrics in law enforcement and national security, Republicans have tended to be more supportive of the use of these technologies. And that could translate into more lenient regulations for facial recognition and other biometric technologies when used for public safety, law enforcement, and national security purposes, such as surveillance or identification of suspects in criminal and counterintelligence investigations and national security threats.

Kristi Noem, Trump’s choice to lead the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), would certainly bring to bear her conservative principles and emphasis on stringent immigration controls to the forefront of key biometric programs, including the Biometric Entry-Exit System, the completion of which Trump has called for.

Noem’s governance style suggests she would advocate for greater funding to deploy biometric technologies, such as facial recognition, iris scanning, and fingerprinting, at all major U.S. entry and exit points. She might also prioritize partnerships with private tech companies to drive innovation in biometric solutions, ensuring their scalability and efficiency.

As Governor of South Dakota, Noem demonstrated support for the advancement of biometric technologies to enhance state security and law enforcement efficiency. In 2022, she proposed a budget that included $3.5 million for the Division of Criminal Investigation to modernize its software system responsible for cataloging arrest and fingerprint records dating back to 1937. This initiative aimed to upgrade the system for better integration and communication with databases used by other agencies, such as the Unified Judicial System, thereby streamlining processes and improving data accuracy.

While Noem has not publicly detailed her stance on the use of biometrics in border security operations, her general advocacy for technological advancements in security-related areas suggests a favorable view toward employing such technologies to bolster security measures. Her track record indicates a recognition of the importance of modernizing and integrating technological solutions to address security challenges effectively.

Such expansions, however, will likely face significant scrutiny from both lawmakers and civil liberties groups who’ve already expressed concerns about data privacy and the potential misuse of biometric information.

If approved to be Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner, Rodney Scott would likely further solidify this technological push. Scott’s extensive experience in border security operations as the former chief of U.S. Border Patrol positions him as a strong proponent of advanced surveillance tools. His leadership could lead to an increased deployment of biometric systems along U.S. borders such as drones equipped with facial recognition capabilities and AI-driven monitoring technologies.

As chief of the Border Patrol for 19 months under both Trump and President Joe Biden, Scott consistently emphasized the importance of integrating advanced technologies, including biometrics, to enhance border security operations. During his tenure, he advocated for the deployment of tools such as autonomous surveillance towers, advanced sensors, and biometric systems to support frontline agents.

At the 2020 Texas Border Security Expo in San Antonio, Texas, Scott highlighted the network of initiatives CBP had implemented to improve border security and maintain the integrity of the immigration system, and underscored the necessity for agents to have access to the latest tools to effectively perform their duties.

In congressional testimony in 2023, Scott discussed the challenges of verifying the identities of individuals encountered at the border. He noted that while biometric data collection, including fingerprints and photographs, is standard practice, its effectiveness is limited when individuals lack prior records in U.S. databases. This limitation underscores the need for comprehensive biometric systems and international data-sharing agreements to accurately identify individuals and assess potential risks.

Scott’s advocacy for technological integration reflects a broader strategy to enhance the capabilities of border enforcement using biometrics and other advanced technologies. His insights highlight the importance of adopting comprehensive biometric systems to improve identity verification processes and strengthen border security measures.

Scott’s focus on operational efficiency might also drive the integration of biometric data across federal agencies, streamlining traveler vetting and enhancing counter-terrorism efforts. While Scott’s expertise would likely ensure the effective implementation of these systems, challenges such as the complexity of deploying biometric technologies across diverse terrains and addressing cybersecurity risks could impede progress.

Trump’s appointment of Tom Homan, former Acting Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, as border czar would add another layer of enforcement-oriented policy to the administration’s border security strategy. A staunch advocate for stringent immigration enforcement policies, Homan will likely advocate for the expanded use of biometrics in apprehension, detention, and deportation processes. His emphasis on immediate, tangible results could accelerate the rollout of biometric systems at detention centers and border checkpoints.

Homan has not publicly detailed specific positions on the use of biometric technologies in border security, but his emphasis on comprehensive enforcement strategies suggests a potential openness to employing advanced identification methods to enhance operational efficiency.

Although he has not explicitly addressed biometrics, his commitment to robust enforcement mechanisms indicates that he may support the integration of biometric technologies to improve identification processes, track individuals more effectively, and strengthen overall border security operations.

Additionally, Homan might push for interoperable systems that integrate biometric data at the federal, state, and local levels, improving coordination in immigration enforcement. However, Homan’s controversial reputation and aggressive policies could provoke public resistance and legal challenges, particularly concerning privacy and potential overreach in surveillance.

Finally, Trump has nominated Caleb Vitello to serve as acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). He currently is Assistant Director for the Office of Firearms and Tactical Programs. With over 23 years of federal law enforcement experience, primarily within ICE, Vitello’s extensive background in enforcement and tactical programs suggests a comprehensive understanding of advanced technologies used in law enforcement, however, there is no documented evidence of his views or policies specifically related to biometrics.

The combined leadership of Noem, Scott, Homan, and Vitello would undoubtedly shape the future of biometrics in U.S. border security. Their policies could lead to a significant enhancement of surveillance capabilities, providing law enforcement with powerful tools to track, identify, and vet individuals crossing the border. The widespread adoption of biometrics would also generate valuable data for decision-making, allowing for more precise and efficient border management.

However, these advancements come with risks. The aggressive implementation of biometric systems could amplify concerns about civil liberties, including racial profiling and potential misuse of sensitive data. Public resistance to increased surveillance might intensify, particularly if transparency and oversight are not prioritized. Additionally, the speed of deployment could expose biometric systems to technical vulnerabilities, increasing the risk of data breaches.

Despite these challenges, the expanded use of biometrics in border security under this leadership team could drive significant technological innovation. Investments in biometric technologies would not only enhance border security but also set a precedent for advanced identity verification systems in other sectors. Striking a balance between security and privacy will be critical to ensuring the responsible use of these powerful tools, while fostering public trust in their deployment.

While this leadership team would likely accelerate the use of biometrics in border security, it would also need to navigate significant challenges, including technical limitations, public backlash, and legal hurdles. If implemented responsibly, the expanded use of biometrics could strengthen border security and streamline immigration processes. However, achieving this balance will require transparency, oversight, and safeguards to protect civil liberties and prevent abuse.

