Age check legislation to prevent youth alcohol, tobacco sales expanding globally

In line with analyst predictions for 2025, various countries and territories are strengthening age verification regulations to protect minors from potentially harmful products.

The Greek government has introduced legislation to prevent minors from accessing alcohol and tobacco products. The new bill includes mandatory age verification with vendors required to check customer identification in all retail and hospitality establishments such as supermarkets, bars and restaurants.

“Our goal is to ensure that alcoholic beverages are only sold upon verification of identification, as is common practice abroad,” said Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, as quoted in Greek City Times. The proposed legislation was presented by Minister of Health Adonis Georgiadis and deputy minister Dimitris Vartzopoulos in a cabinet meeting chaired by Mitsotakis.

The bill also includes a measure that prohibits the sale of all tobacco products to individuals under the age of 18. Those establishments found to be in violation will face severe penalties, including temporary business closures while repeat offenders could face permanent revocation of operating licenses.

The Greek government’s restrictions are in line with broader trends in the European Union and beyond, with stricter regulation around age verification.

In Russia, the government there has announced that by the end of this year sales of alcoholic drinks will be based on biometric data in retail stores. This was stated by the head of the Center for Biometric Technologies Vladislav Povolotsky, via Oreanda News.

Previously, the use of biometric data to confirm age was applied to the sale of energy drinks. Now, the regulation will be extended to the purchase of alcoholic beverages. Povolotsky was quoted as saying the service is already ready for offline use. The official remarked that biometrics can be applied to any products with age restrictions.

In New York State, a new senate bill to allow biometric identity verification for age checks when buying alcohol or tobacco continues to grind its way through the legislation process.

U.S. county introduces digital ID age checks for alcohol

In the U.S. state of Maryland, Montgomery County is introducing a pilot program where age checks can be done using a state digital ID and mDLs.

Driver’s licenses held in a phone’s digital wallet, for example, can be used to confirm age with a retailer selling alcohol. Uptake of the digital driver’s license or State ID has been slow however, with Montgomery County Government News reporting that around 250,000 people in Maryland have adopted it since the scheme was introduced in 2022.

“By accepting mobile IDs, we’re providing a modern solution that simplifies transactions, enhances privacy and prevents fraud,” said Montgomery County executive Marc Elrich.

The new Mobile ID pilot kicks off February 5 at the Westbard Oak Barrel and Vine store in Bethesda, Montgomery County, Maryland. If the pilot proves successful, the scheme may be expanded to 27 other retail locations.

The pilot program is a collaboration between Montgomery County’s Department of Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS) and the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA). Marylanders can download the free app, Mobile ID Check by MD, and add their personal ID to their smartphone’s digital wallet.

MyCheckr face biometrics helps SPAR Western Downs with age verification

For retailers it can be a haphazard for staff to verify ages. This is because it can be tricky to ask for age verification when individuals can vary in appearance and the process so often relies on personal judgement. It can also lead to disputes with customers.

SPAR Weston Downs, a retail chain in England, sought a solution that would provide a more impartial age-estimation process to aid its staff, that would reduce customer confrontations, whilst improving compliance with legal requirements in the UK such as Challenge 25. It also needed to be easy to set-up and cost effective.

The retailer introduced MyCheckr, which was implemented in early 2024, which automated the age checks, making it fairer and more consistent leading to much fewer awkward customer interactions (not everyone likes being carded, after all), according to SPAR Western Downs. A YouTube video on the implementation can be viewed here.

“One of the massive advantages of MyCheckr is that it goes a really long way to showing compliance to local authorities,” said Julian Taylor-Green, a SPAR independent franchise owner. “Once you pay the one-off fee, it’s plugged in, and away you go.”

MyCheckr is a product from Oldham, England-based Innovative Technology. The company is hosting a webinar on February 27 with Taylor-Green, Andrew O’Brien, the company’s product manager for biometrics, and Hemanshu Patel, deputy vice president of the Federation of Independent Retailers. Those interested in the webinar can register for it here.

