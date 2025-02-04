FaceTec hires former federal law enforcement agent to lead public sector deployments

FaceTec continues to build out its executive team with the appointment of Nicole McNamee-Wicks as its new Director of Biometric Cybersecurity.

The Nevada-based digital identity market leader says McNamee-Wicks will lead the adoption of its UR Code protocol by federal and state governments, educate prospects about its 3D face liveness and face biometric matching software, and help manage the company’s next phase of deployments into major U.S. and international public sector identity issuing authorities.

McNamee-Wicks’ U.S. federal law enforcement career spans more than two decades with the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General (SSA OIG) focused on all aspects of crime relating to identity theft including conducting complex investigations in areas of fraud and detection, internal and external employee violations, disability pre-effectuation and continuing disability fraud, identity fraud, and impostor detection.

A Certified Economic Crime Forensic Examiner (CECFE), McNamee-Wicks has received than 40 performance and recognition awards, provided country-wide guidance on agency policy and procedures, and was responsible for tasks that included reporting to the FBI and Congress.

Saviynt names Ajay Garg CDO

Saviynt announced that Ajay Garg has joined its company as Chief Development Officer to lead the engineering team for its Identity Cloud platform.

Garg, former Vice President of Engineering at Palo Alto Networks, will oversee all of Engineering, Quality Engineering, Infrastructure and SRE (site reliability) teams driving innovation and growth within Saviynt’s identity security platform offerings.

Mitek nominates Mark Rossi to Board

Mitek Systems has announced the nomination of Mark Rossi to its board of directors. Rossi will also serve as a member of the board’s audit committee, pending shareholder approval at the company’s upcoming annual meeting.

Rossi brings significant board experience including strategic, financial, and operational expertise. He co-founded Cornerstone Equity Investors, where he managed a series of Private Equity funds over a period of 25 years. His investment experience spans various industries, including technology, business and financial services and consumer products.

