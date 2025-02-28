Framework ready for Sri Lanka’s National Data Exchange

The framework for the intended National Data Exchange (NDX ) is ready and it will be the national backbone for a centrally implemented data exchange, Minister of Digital Economy Eranga Weeraratne said.

“Through application programming interfaces, the NDX will communicate with other digital platforms in different departments,” he told Biometric Update on Monday in Colombo.

The NDX is being developed by the Information and Communication Technology Agency (ICTA) in partnership with Citra Lab and the UNDP’s Chief Digital Office. The NDX is being developed by aligning with existing data governance arrangements and promoting a knowledge-based society, Weeraratna added. “The proposed NDX envisages able collaboration, informed decision-making, and enhanced service delivery through standardized frameworks for data exchange in a connected government.”

Dr. Hans Wijayasuriya, chief advisor to the President on Digital Economy and chairman, the Information and Communication Technology Agency said that the roadmap for digital transformation entails recalibrating the approach, strengthening institutional frameworks, updating legislation, developing comprehensive standards, and building national data exchange. He drew inspiration from Singapore’s energy strategies for data centers and stressed the importance of creative, collaborative solutions for advancing Sri Lanka’s digital landscape. With focused effort from all stakeholders, Sri Lanka has the potential to leap into a new era of economic growth and global competitiveness, he said.

“It is important to be clear about where and what you use horizontal platforms for. For example, the IT platform for the data exchange has to be horizontal. Horizontal platforming is a key driver of the current movement in digitalization and optimising resources.”

He also noted that the application programming interfaces in all systems must be open and intrinsically inclusive.

Weeraratna explained that the government came up with the plan to establish the Digital Economy Authority (DEA) to carry out digitalization across all ministries as a single authority. He said that the ICTA activities will migrate to DEA, and it will do policy development, and implementation about digitalization.

He noted that the Digital Public Act was to be enforced last month but it was not to be as the digital public authority was not established. “It will take about another six months to set up this authority. Till then we will do staffing and capacity building.”

Citra Lab | digital government | SL-UDI | Sri Lanka | Sri Lanka National Data Exchange (NDX) | UNDP