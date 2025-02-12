North Carolina, Arkansas work toward mDL launches

The strategic plan for North Carolina’s implementation of mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs) is contained in a study published in revised form in January, along with a strategic analysis of the initiative. The report reflects insights from the steady advance of mDLs across America, which also includes a new bill in Arkansas and acceptance at two more international airports.

The Mobile Driver License Study from the N.C Division of Motor Vehicles recommends contracting an experienced vendor and aligning with the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) guidelines and international standards.

The study considers process challenges, staffing needs, cost estimates, a third-party vendor evaluation, revenue changes, security and confidentiality implications, law enforcement concerns, the implementation timeline and other issues.

The N.C. DMV found that using the same vendor to supply mDLs as already supplies the state’s physical driver’s licenses could help “reduce discrepancies, ensure system compatibility, and streamline the integration process.” Vendors with mDL experience could also help make the implementation a success. Security and privacy must be prioritized and protected with encryption and multi-factor authentication (MFA). The state should work with Google and Apple on integration with their digital wallets. A comprehensive training program for law enforcement and DMV staff should be established. A robust public awareness campaign is necessary.

Staffing adjustments may be necessary, but will likely only be temporary, according to the study. North Carolina should treat mDLs as a way to improve service delivery, rather than a source of revenue.

The most interesting finding may be the need to prioritize long-term interoperability, which will mean working with third-party vendors and the AAMVA “to ensure that mDLs are compliant with national standards for cross-jurisdictional verification.”

The report also sets out policy decisions lawmakers will have to make. North Carolina’s Notary Act will likely have to be amended to allow mDLs to be counted as “satisfactory evidence” equivalent to physical IDs, the study found.

One-time costs are projected to fall somewhere between $750,000 and $1.4 million, with annual costs likely under $500,000.

The vendor evaluation section does not single out any mDL technology providers, but concludes that North Carolina should contract a third party to manage its mDL system. The recommendation is in recognition that “States that opted to contract with vendors report significant benefits, such as faster rollout times, more advanced security features, and ongoing support for mDL maintenance and updates.”

The state should utilize AAMVA’s Digital Trust Service and follow its recommendations for compliance with ISO/IEC 18013-5 and related standards, including the related new online presentation standard.

The timeline for getting mDLs into the phones of Tar Heel State residents could be as long as four years, plus a two-year rollout, but could be expedited to as few as 12 months “by leveraging (the state’s) existing credential issuance contract.” The legal basis for North Carolina’s mDLs takes effect in July of this year.

Arkansas law establishes legal equivalence

Arkansas HB1135 has been signed into law by Governor Sarah Sanders, setting the stage for a launch of mDLs and digital IDs to an unspecified app, 5newsonline.com reports. Public and private-sector organizations will be able to accept the digital credentials. A previous bill established a legal basis for mDLs, but did not give them the same status as physical IDs.

While driver’s may have to hand their phone over to a police officer in the event of a traffic stop, police are prohibited from searching the phone without consent, and must return the mobile device as soon as the identity and license are confirmed.

The legislative amendment gives the state Office of Driver Services the option to charge up to $10 for the mDL.

TSA adds 2 more airports

The Transportation Security Administration has upgraded to Credential Authentication Technology (CAT-2) scanners, supplied by Idemia, at Sacramento International Airport (SMF) and Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE).

That means the TSA can now accept California mDLs, or Ohio mDLs available in Apple Wallet, for identity verification at the respective airports.

