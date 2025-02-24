FB pixel

Poland introducing biometric visa appointments to prevent scalpers

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Border and Port Security  |  Government Services
Poland is planning to introduce biometric registration for visa applications to prevent intermediaries from exploiting the country’s visa appointment booking system.

The new biometric identity verification system will likely collect fingerprints or facial data. The system will be incorporated into the existing eKonsulat platform while a new consular e-services platform is in development, according to the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Poland has had mixed success with its government-issued mDowód digital ID and the mObywatel platform, but significantly more with its bank-issued mojeID.

Over the past years, intermediaries have been using the platform to book visa appointments with the Polish consulate under false names and sell them to foreigners or employers hoping to bring foreign workers. Prices ranged from several hundred to several thousand dollars. Polish employers, including those in the IT sector, say that it has become impossible to book visa appointments for their employees.

Under the new system, only applicants will be able to book appointments. The identity verification system will first be piloted in India, the Philippines and Uzbekistan which are considered “high-risk migration nations.” The official launch date is still unknown as the system is still under development, according to the Ministry.

The country has been facing other problems related to visa issuance. Between 2018 and 2023, Poland has issued over 6 million visas, including 3.8 million work visas. Some were granted with the help of fictitious employment agencies and private universities acting as visa hubs, according to local newspaper Rzeczpospolita.

