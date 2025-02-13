Thales launches FIDO key lifecycle management for passwordless authentication

A release from Thales, the French biometrics and digital identity firm, says it is launching OneWelcome FIDO Key Lifecycle Management, a new product to help large organizations deploy and manage FIDO security passkeys at scale.

OneWelcome aims to support large enterprises in accelerating adoption of passwordless biometric authentication and FIDO passkey standards. It combines an interoperable management platform with FIDO security keys custom designed by Thales for use at scale, offering support for the full security key lifecycle.

Cumbersome self-registration and lifecycle management processes can lead to user frustration, IT overheads and delays in passkey implementation. Per the release, the product “allows IT teams to quickly pre-register keys and manage them easily and securely from enrollment to revocation.”

Thales Vice President of Identity and Access Management Danny de Vreeze says “authentication is at the heart of securing identities and we are committed to supporting organizations securely transition to passwordless authentication. This solution eliminates the barriers to smooth adoption and enables IT teams to easily manage FIDO security keys beyond just the enrollment.”

Thales says the interoperable management platform is integrated into Microsoft Entra ID via FIDO2 provisioning APIs. Organizations can then pre-register Thales FIDO keys for authentication on behalf of their end users.

Principal Product Management Lead at Microsoft Security Natee Pretikul says that, “by pre-registering end users for a passkey (FIDO2) credential, we enable them to use phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication methods more quickly.”

