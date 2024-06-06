FB pixel

Thales passwordless authentication platform for enterprise environments

| Abhishek Jadhav
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News
Thales has designed a platform, Passwordless 360°, to eliminate the need for passwords in various enterprise environments.

The platform aims to tackle the challenges associated with managing multiple complex passwords, provide enhanced security through passwordless authentication, and mitigate the risk of vulnerabilities, such as phishing and brute force attacks.

According to the company, the Passwordless 360° can be utilized for authentication on both legacy and modern web resources, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of systems. It also offers passwordless access to both personal and work devices.

“Thales offers a comprehensive solution that enables organizations to improve their identity management practices, adapt to evolving technologies, and effectively secure their systems and data,” says Alejandro Leal, research analyst at KuppingerCole.

Thales has stated that Passwordless 360° is compatible with authentication standards such as FIDO (Fast Identity Online), which leverages public key cryptography to replace traditional passwords. The platform utilizes SafeNet FIDO key manager to enable users to handle multiple FIDO keys, thereby reducing administrative overhead for organizations.

The FIDO authenticator lifecycle management is developed in collaboration with Versasec, a provider of identity management. The software is designed to support large-scale deployments, allowing enterprises to transition to the FIDO standards.

“Organizations in highly regulated industries and security-conscious organizations in both the public and private sectors that require strong authentication options should consider the OneWelcome Identity Platform,” Leal adds.

For security and compliance, the integrated system can meet organizations’ specific risk management requirements and adhere to NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology) standards, the company says.

This update comes after the company was acknowledged as an Overall Leader in KuppingerCole’s 2024 Leadership Compass on Passwordless Authentication for Consumers.

Article Topics

