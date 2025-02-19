FB pixel

Thales to supply polycarbonate ID cards for Arizona Department of Public Safety

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID
Thales to supply polycarbonate ID cards for Arizona Department of Public Safety
 

Thales is partnering with the Arizona Department of Public Safety to supply new polycarbonate ID cards and driver’s licenses.

The new contract means Thales will supply more than 300,000 cards every year, with the view to potential extension through 2029. The transition to 100-percent polycarbonate cards results in greater security features and durability, according to the biometrics and digital security company.

The Thales polycarbonate ID cards will be used for special license and identity cards including Concealed Weapons Permits (CWP), Certificate of Firearms Proficiency (LEOSA), Fingerprint Clearance Cards (FCC), and various licensed Security Guard and Private Investigator ID cards (SG/PI).

“These next generation identity cards provide Arizona citizens, businesses and state officials with stronger security for these credentials, allowing for quicker validation,” said Tyson Moler, vice president for Thales Identity and Biometric Solutions in North America.

New security features for the cards include a “detailed laser engraved portrait photo,” a reflective embossed pattern across the card surface for “kinetic movement effects” while all security features are located within, and protected by, the polycarbonate card body which cannot be tampered with without damaging the card and so makes tampering “extremely” evident, according to the French firm.

Arizona is the latest in an expanding list of North American states, provinces and agencies that employ Thales for driver’s licenses or IDs. Thales has produced over 100 million physical driver’s licenses and ID cards for 17 U.S. states and Canadian provinces since 2007 and 14 jurisdictions in North America use their laser-engraved polycarbonate cards.

“Thales is pleased to partner with the Arizona DPS, leveraging our key strengths and expertise in reliable and secure document solutions,” Moler added.

