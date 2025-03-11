ID Secure strengthens mobile telecommunications security

The mobile telecommunications sector plays an indispensable role in national security, supporting private enterprises and government operations in transmitting sensitive biometric and biographic data for applications such as voter registration, ID registration, and border control through mobile network carriers to federal and state ABIS systems for verification.

As cyberattacks grow in complexity and scale, the need for enhanced digital security is paramount. One viable solution lies in advanced private mobile networks, which offer secure and dedicated connectivity, shielding sensitive communications from external threats and protecting sensitive data integrity and confidentiality.

ID Secure has emerged as a leader in this domain with its Zero Trust Network (ZTN), a technology designed to authenticate and secure mobile traffic while ensuring seamless global connectivity. The company’s ZTN operates across an extensive network of over 750 mobile operators in more than 200 countries and territories.

According to company CEO Darren Reid, the ZTN solution integrates multiple layers of security to safeguard sensitive data and communications. By utilizing dedicated network connections rather than public mobile infrastructure, the technology significantly reduces exposure to cyber threats. Encryption protocols and secure access controls prevent unauthorized intrusions, ensuring only verified users can access critical information. Meanwhile, real-time monitoring tools embedded within the network enable early detection of anomalies, allowing organizations to quickly respond to security breaches.

ZTN’s adaptability and scalability make it an ideal security solution for various organizations, including government agencies and corporations handling classified information. As cyber threats evolve, the ability to tailor private mobile network solutions to specific missions ensures resilience against new and emerging risks.

With global connectivity and robust security features, ZTN provides a comprehensive solution for safeguarding communications at all levels.

While securing mobile data traffic is essential, an additional layer of protection is required to secure voice, video, chat, and conferencing services. Reid advocates for integrating a command and control (C2) solution within the core network to enhance security further, and that Redcom’s Sigma platform is a reliable C2 application designed to protect critical communications. Redcom builds communications technology for the tactical edge.

Mike Gates, Director of Solutions Engineering at Redcom, said Sigma is a trusted software solution that provides call control and secure conferencing at the highest levels of government. Designed for seamless deployment in cloud environments such as AWS and Azure, Sigma offers a comprehensive suite of security features to protect sensitive communications.

Sigma’s end-to-end encryption ensures that all information remains confidential, shielding it from potential eavesdropping or cyber intrusions. Additionally, its secure multi-party conferencing functionality allows multiple stakeholders to communicate without the risk of data compromise. These features are particularly vital for government agencies and enterprises handling classified or sensitive information, where secure collaboration is essential.

Beyond encryption, Sigma’s granular access controls allow organizations to regulate participation in communications, ensuring that only authorized personnel are included in critical discussions. Centralized management further enhances security by enforcing consistent policies across all communication channels. This not only strengthens data protection but also streamlines compliance with regulatory requirements.

The combined of ID Secure’s ZTN and Redcom’s Sigma offers a multi-faceted approach to securing mobile communications. While ZTN isolates data traffic from public networks and strengthens security across a vast mobile infrastructure, Sigma ensures that voice, video, and data exchanges remain protected. Together, these technologies create a fortified defense against cyber threats, reducing vulnerabilities and enhancing operational security.

