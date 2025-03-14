InverID expands certification package with ETSI 119 461 compliance

Inverid’s NFC-based identity verification product ReadID now complies with applicable requirements of the ETSI 119 461 standard for unattended remote identity proofing at the highest assurance level, according to a post from the Dutch firm.

The European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI)’s ETSI 119 461 aims to govern the capture, processing, and validation of identity evidence, such as documents, data, or biometrics, to authenticate individuals.

The standard outlines the requirements for starting an identity proofing process, gathering attributes, verifying them, connecting them to the application, and issuing the digital identity proofing results.

InverID says its certification is “a prelude for ReadID to serve the European Digital Identity wallet market under the new eIDAS2.0 regulation.”

ReadID’s certification package now includes the baseline ISO/IEC 27001 certification, plus ISO/IEC 27701 for Privacy Management, the eIDAS module for Qualified Trust Service Providers (digital signatures), and eIDAS electronic identification (eID) at assurance level High, as well as SOC2 type II certification.

