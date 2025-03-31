Nigeria inches towards mandatory citizen registration if new regulation approved

Nigeria is in the process of making registration for national digital ID compulsory for every citizen under any circumstance. This aspect is contained in a draft text which is currently in the National Assembly for examination.

Last week, the bill passed second reading in the senate, meaning it has to now be also vetted by the House of Representatives before it can be assented to by the President if he has no objections.

Per Channels TV, the bill passed second reading in the upper chamber of parliament after a report submitted by the Committee on National Identity Card and Population was reviewed and adopted.

The Chairmen of the committee, Senator Victor Umeh, is quoted as saying that the bill is a repeal and re-enactment of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Act.

The objective of the draft text, the lawmaker said, is to streamline digital ID registration in Nigeria by putting in place a harmonized system that is cost-effective and meets global standards for digital ID management.

There have been talks by the Nigerian government, including a recommendation of the Senate Committee on ICT and Cyber Crimes, for all government databases to be harmonized as a way of revolutionizing identity verification.

According to the bill, as reported, a centralized identity repository will be created, as well as a new commission that will have the specific responsibility to enroll citizens and issue national digital ID cards. It is not totally clear if this commission will fully take the ID issuance responsibility currently under the NIMC.

These proposed changes envisaging compulsory ID enrollment in Nigeria align with broader efforts of the government to strengthen the country’s digital ID legal framework, a process that started sometime last year and announced by NIMC, and is part of conditions to unlock funds for the World Bank-sponsored digital ID program ongoing in the country.

Last year, a proposed amendment to the NIMC Act 2007 also called for compulsory digital ID for foreign nationals living in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, recently, Nigerian senators also called for a probe into reports that the cost of internet data is skyrocketing. The senators called on the Committee on Communications to look into the situation, warning that the high cost of data discourages active participation in the digital economy, Business Day reports.

Article Topics

Africa | biometric enrollment | biometrics | digital ID | legislation | National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) | Nigeria