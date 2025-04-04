Gentex completes takeover of EyeLock iris biometrics with Voxx deal approval

Gentex has completed the $175 million acquisition of Voxx International, including iris biometrics business EyeLock.

EyeLock merged with GalvanEyes to create BioCenturion in March, 2024. Gentex acquired GalvanEyes last year as well, for half of BioCenturion’s profits up to $8 million and then three percent from then until the payouts reaches $15 million or 15 years have passed.

All regulatory and stockholder approvals for the Voxx acquisition were obtained and closing conditions met as of this week. The $7.50 per share deal was originally announced in December.

Voxx International Board Chairman Ari Shalam says the company and its legacy are “in great hands.”

Gentex COO and CTO Neil Boehm says Voxx’ technologies and market expertise complement Gentex’ existing business, both in and beyond the automotive sector.

