FB pixel

Gentex completes takeover of EyeLock iris biometrics with Voxx deal approval

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Biometrics Stocks  |  Trade Notes
Gentex completes takeover of EyeLock iris biometrics with Voxx deal approval
 

Gentex has completed the $175 million acquisition of Voxx International, including iris biometrics business EyeLock.

EyeLock merged with GalvanEyes to create BioCenturion in March, 2024. Gentex acquired GalvanEyes last year as well, for half of BioCenturion’s profits up to $8 million and then three percent from then until the payouts reaches $15 million or 15 years have passed.

All regulatory and stockholder approvals for the Voxx acquisition were obtained and closing conditions met as of this week. The $7.50 per share deal was originally announced in December.

Voxx International Board Chairman Ari Shalam says the company and its legacy are “in great hands.”

Gentex COO and CTO Neil Boehm says Voxx’ technologies and market expertise complement Gentex’ existing business, both in and beyond the automotive sector.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

The deeper harms of deepfakes: with no control over likeness, potential for abuse is huge

Typically, when discussing the risks presented by deepfakes created using generative AI tools, the warnings are about how you might…

 

Millions face new hurdles under US Social Security ID verification overhaul

The Social Security Administration (SSA) is preparing to roll out new identity-proofing requirements that could affect millions of Americans, reshaping…

 

UK background check service to improve identity verification over the next 3 years

The UK’s background check Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) plans to reduce its reliance on manual ID verification and allow…

 

Philippines national biometric authentication program presents business opportunity

The Philippines’ national ID system and expanding use of biometrics presents a growing opportunity for providers of the associated technologies,…

 

Russia’s Unified Biometric System registering more foreign citizens

Over 200,000 foreign citizens in Russia registered their data in the country’s national biometric database Unified Biometric System (UBS) in…

 

OCR Studio’s ID document verification integrated by workflow automation provider

Workflow automation company GKD Global has partnered with Dubai-based OCR Studio to build document-clearing services into its enterprise service portfolio….

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events