Microsoft signs up Australian employee screener for biometric liveness detection

Microsoft face biometrics and liveness detection have been integrated for facial authentication by employee identity verification provider WorkPro.

The U.S. tech giant offer its face biometrics and facial liveness detection via web browsers and the iOS and Android mobile platforms. Passive liveness detection is supported for mobile liveness checks, and hybrid active and passive checks are available for mobile and webcam-based interactions.

Workplace scams involving everything from deepfake interviewees to video conferencing fraud have opened a new front in the battle against spoofs and dramatically expanded the number of organizations that should consider implementing biometric liveness detection.

Australia-based WorkPro says the introduction of biometric facial verification to its solution eliminates the inefficiency and errors that come with manual identity verification processes, while reducing fraud exposure and complying with data security and privacy requirements. The company notes that its software complies with Australia’s Digital ID Act 2024 and other relevant regulations.

The company outlined its advice for employee background screening in a recent blog post.

Microsoft also provides identity document analysis including data extraction for the WorkPro Digital Identity Solution.

Big player joins liveness detection market

Microsoft’s biometric facial liveness detection was launched to a public preview as part of its Azure AI portfolio in November, 2023. The technology advanced to general availability in January.

The company says it is easily integrated through an SDK that also includes a safety check to identify untrustworthy runtime environments.

The Face Liveness software was also confirmed compliant to the ISO/IEC 30107-3 international standard for presentation attack detection (PAD) in Level 1 and Level 2 tests by iBeta Quality Assurance in 2023.

