Next-gen security ribbons enable personalized ID security, look sharp

| Joel R. McConvey
Time to throw your old security ribbons in the bin. A release from identity and security firm GET Group introduces its latest suite of high-security thermal retransfer ribbons will revolutionize ID security.

That’s a lot to ask from ribbons, but these are no common streamers. Thermal transfer ribbons are used in a printing process that combines heat, pressure and speed to transfer wax or resin from a base film (or ribbon) to a label substrate. GET Group claims the new thermal transfer identity ribbons are the first in the market to introduce “a combination of fluorescent black printing, full color invisible image in addition to multilevel authentication all integrated into the personalization process, without the need for additional consumables or complex multi-pass printing.”

The objective is to provide governments with tools that prevent forgery, ensure authentication and simplify the ID verification process, in order to enhance national security. But why not look good while you’re at it – especially when your style tells people who you are?

GET Group says their thermal ribbons boast a design quality that “adds a distinct aesthetic dimension layer to secure documents – delivering not only protection but also a sense of prestige and trust. This blend of functionality and design helps countries project a modern, secure, and professional image in every issued ID or travel document.”

The full ribbon lineup includes fluorescent black printing (Black UV), full-color personalized UV and Reflective Variable Ink (RVI+).

