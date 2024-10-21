FB pixel

GET Group to provide ISO-compliant mDLs in Ecuador

| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services
Security and identity management firm GET Group Latin America has signed an agreement to issue digital driver’s licenses with ISO standards in Ecuador. A release announcing the deal with the Ministry of Telecommunications and Information Society of Ecuador says the initiative will “provide Ecuadorian citizens with enhanced security, convenience and efficiency in accessing various services while digitizing transactions.”

“We are proud to partner with the Ministry of Telecommunications and Information Society of Ecuador in this groundbreaking initiative,” says Joshua M. Mármol, Managing Director of GET Group. “The issuance of ISO-compliant digital driver’s licenses not only enhances security and efficiency for Ecuadorian citizens but also positions Ecuador as a leader in digital transformation in the region.”

The new ISO-compliant mobile driver’s licenses (mDL) will be valid for use in Ecuador and internationally. Ecuador’s current digital licenses are only accepted inside the country.

The Ministry of Telecommunications and Information Society of Ecuador is responsible for implementing the country’s Digital Transformation Agenda 2022-2025, including the transition to digital identity. It is among a list of agencies that GET Group has engaged with on digital identification, which also includes the Ministry of Telecommunications and the National Transit Agency of Ecuador.

GET Group’s Latin American operations are based in Bogota, Colombia. Its American arm has run mDL trials in Utah.

