OpenAI to introduce IDV screening for organizations

Company hits record user numbers
| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID
Approximately 10 percent of the world’s population – some 800 million people – are using systems made by OpenAI, the company’s CEO Sam Altman said last week during a TED 2025 event. The generative AI startup is now looking to vet some of these users by requiring organizations to complete a verification process.

Earlier this week, the company released a verification process called Verified Organization which unlocks access to advanced models and additional capabilities on the OpenAI platform.

The verification requires a valid government-issued ID from a country supported by OpenAI’s API. Each ID can be used to verify only one organization within 90 days, and some organizations may not qualify for verification.

The move comes after the U.S.-based firm announced it would remove accounts of users from China and North Korea believed to be using its technology for malicious purposes, including surveillance and influence operations.

“Unfortunately, a small minority of developers intentionally use the OpenAI APIs in violation of our usage policies,” the firm says on its website. “We’re adding the verification process to mitigate unsafe use of AI while continuing to make advanced models available to the broader developer community.”

The company behind generative AI technologies such as ChatGPT, DALL-E and Sora has previously introduced sanction screening with the help of identity verification provider Persona.

OpenAI started working with Persona when the company had 100 million active users around the world. The product helped it screen users against more than 100 global sanctions and warning lists across more than 220 countries and territories.

“We use Persona to screen new signups for OpenAI against international sanctions watchlists, with the option to prompt other verifications and manual reviews as needed.” Jake Brill, head of the integrity product team at OpenAI, explains in a blog post.

