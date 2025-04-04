UK background check service to improve identity verification over the next 3 years

The UK’s background check Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) plans to reduce its reliance on manual ID verification and allow more applicants to prove their identity digitally.

The plan to further develop the identity validation processes was revealed in DBS’ new strategic plan from 2025 to 2028. The identity validation processes will be developed in line with the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) legislation, the strategic paper notes.

Over the next three years, the service plans to improve its accessibility and work with the Home Office and National Police Chiefs Council on more efficient access to information, including the transition from the Police National Computer (PNC) to the new Law Enforcement Database (LEDs). The agency also aims to lower the number of police referrals by increasing the quality of the police matching algorithm.

By year three, the agency plans to streamline processes by modernizing its technology systems, leading to faster DBS checks and long-term cost reductions.

“By 2028, we will be responsive to customer needs and expectations through the end-to-end digital transformation of services,” the strategy notes.

Aside from the strategy, the DBS has also published its 2025 to 2028 business plan, which promises more self-service options and automation to improve customer service, including exploring digital contact forms. Another news for the agency is the introduction of AI technologies to streamline repetitive tasks and support operational decision-making. The AI pilots are expected to be implemented by March 2026.

DBS and right-to-work checks under the Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF) have been officially available since 2022. The digital identity guidelines allow people to prove their identity digitally, instead of sending documentation by email or other means. Companies can use government-certified identity service providers (IDSPs) to complete the checks.

The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) has recently had its Gov.uk One Login certified to the DIATF. The move could mean that the government may compete in the future with private companies for ID checks for Right to Work, Right to Rent and DBS compliance.

