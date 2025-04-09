FB pixel

Yoti releases passkey solution for anonymous age assurance

| Masha Borak
Yoti has released a new age verification product as the UK-based firm prepares for a rise in the popularity of age assurance technology in its home country.

The passkey solution, named Yoti Keys, verifies a user’s age and allows continuous browsing over websites that recognize the company’s technology – without revealing personal details.

Users can complete an initial age check using facial age estimation, digital ID, or an identity document. They will then receive an age token which can be saved as a Yoti Key on the device’s operating system. After receiving the passkey, users can visit any website that accepts Yoti Keys, without going through age checks again.

The passkey technology doesn’t store personal information, allowing users to remain anonymous while on their devices. It can also be used across linked devices such as phones, tablets, and laptops through iCloud or Google accounts. Using the Yoti Key requires binding it through a fingerprint or other device security to prevent unauthorized access, the company explains in the release.

The new product is in line with Yoti’s vision of how age assurance should be done.

Yesterday, Yoti’s Chief Policy and Regulatory Officer Julie Dawson spoke at the Global Age Assurance Standards Summit on the topic of where in the stack age should be checked. The company believes that the most preferred option is a hybrid approach that enables consumer choice.

The company has recently announced that it has reached its first EBITDA profit month in March 2025. Current annualized revenues have hit £26 million (US$34.2 million).

The digital identity firm expects a boost in sales in 2026 thanks to the UK’s Online Safety Act which requires online platforms to enforce their age limits to protect underage users from inappropriate and harmful content.

