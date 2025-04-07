FB pixel

Youverse puts decentralized biometrics for business fraud prevention in context

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News
Youverse puts decentralized biometrics for business fraud prevention in context
 

The future of identity verification for fraud prevention is decentralized, Youverse argues in a new ebook.

From Risk to Trust: Decentralized Verification for ID Fraud Prevention” analyzes the current state of identity verification and seeks to demystify some of the basics of decentralized digital identity based on face biometrics and Verifiable Credentials.

The ebook explores the limitations of both on-device and centralized biometric authentication, and makes the argument that neither is the best choice for businesses from an overall fraud prevention, compliance and data protection standpoint.

Legacy identity verification systems based on centralized databases have earned a reputation for weak fraud protection and frustrating customer experiences. At the same time, on-device biometrics on their own cannot ensure the person access the system is the real account holder, so are not suitable for high-security environments.

Youverse makes the case that a growing volume of real-world data shows the need for fintech, gaming, mobility and digital platform businesses to pivot to decentralized authentication and identity verification for fraud prevention.

A recent example of Youverse’s work with decentralized digital identity is its participation in the EU’s large-scale pilots for its Digital Identity Wallets through the WE BUILD consortium, which the company joined in February.

Download the ebook for free with registration.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Thailand integrates biometric ID management into public health ecosystem

The Thai government has opted for a face and iris biometric system as part of efforts to tighten its control…

 

Ethiopian Postal Office seals deal to facilitate access to Fayda digital ID

The Ethiopian Postal Office has struck a deal with secure payments fintech Chapa to simplify and accelerate access to the…

 

Sri Lanka readies security testing of biometric hardware

The initial testing of the biometric hardware the Sri Lankan government procured recently will be done in a couple of…

 

Blackrock boss believes digital verification is key in vision for capital investment

In 2025’s annual letter to investors, Blackrock chairman and CEO Larry Fink set out a vision for his company but…

 

Japan trials student enrollment verification and identity verification using My Number cards

Japan’s Digital Agency is working on expanding the use of My Number ID. The 12-digit My Number ID has replaced…

 

Vision-Box supplies face biometric system for massive new Miami cruise terminal

From remote selfie-based identity verification on your smart phone, to self-bag drop, accessing VIP lounges, getting through security, concession-shopping, and…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events