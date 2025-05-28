Bebê ID project records infant biometrics with Infant.ID tech

Biometric technology from Brazil’s Infant.ID is powering the newly announced Bebê ID project in Paraná state, where the government will guarantee neonatal biometrics for all babies born in local maternity hospitals.

The project is linked to the Protected Children and Adolescents Program, an initiative of the Court of Justice of Paraná. A state news agency release says it aims to “ensure the right to civil identity from birth, prevent under-registration and strengthen the public safety network, especially in combating the disappearance of children.”

State Secretary of Justice and Citizenship, Santin Roveda, notes the project’s utility in fighting crimes such as kidnapping and baby swapping. The latter is a particular issue in Brazil; the country sees at least 500 cases of baby-swapping each year. The government is in the process of introducing a biometric birth registration system to prevent baby swaps and child abductions, while also feeding into the country’s civil registry.

Infant ID, which is based in Paraná, provides NIST-certified biometric scanning tech capable of capturing palm and foot fingerprints of newborns at more than 5,000 dpi. Data encryption complies with Brazil’s General Data Protection Law (LGPD). The tool underwent testing at the maternity ward of Hospital do Trabalhador, in Curitiba, between 2022 and 2024.

Paraná’s 77 public maternity hospitals will all have access to the technology, which is being supported by R$2.8 million (~US$500K) in funding from the Secretariat of Innovation and Artificial Intelligence via the Paraná Fund.

The Bebê ID initiative also includes “children enrolled in the state and municipal public school system, adolescents serving socio-educational measures and cases of stillbirths.”

Infant.ID is a subsidiary of Akiyama that began researching infant biometrics in 2013. The company operated as Natosafe before rebranding as Infant.ID. In January 2025, the company surpassed 10,000 infant biometric registrations in Mato Grosso state.

Integrated Biometrics holds the license for Infant.ID outside of Brazil and featured the technology at its booth this year at ID4Africa.

