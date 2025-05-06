Ghana takes first-time national ID card requests online

Ghana’s National Identification Authority (NIA) is bringing more convenience to the way citizens apply for premium services related to the national ID card, with a new measure requiring first-time applicants to submit their requests online only.

According to a post on the NIA’s Facebook page, the objective is to streamline the ID card application process and access to other premium services such as card replacement or personal information update.

Before now, these services were accessible at the NIA’s premium centres, but now, all such requests must be done via the NIA’s website.

The ID authority explains that there are seven steps involved – from filling an application form online, to getting the physical Ghana Card. Once the form is filled, the applicant is required to make payment, book an appointment for a virtual or in-person interview for a review of the application form, receive a QR code for their biometric capture, book an appointment for the capture and then visit the selected premium centre for it, and finally, wait for the card to be issued.

In February, the NIA announced that it had received 700,000 blank cards to clear a major ID card backlog that spanned from 2023.

New chip-embedded passport available

Meanwhile, Ghana also recently rolled out a new chip-embedded passport system, a move described as a new dawn for the country’s passport service.

During the launch of the new passport, Foreign Minister Hon Samuel Ablakwa said it is “equipped with the highest latent and patent security inputs” which means that “sector players, end users and regulators within the document security management setup are assured of robust security features that are almost impossible to forge.”

The government says that the new passport system is replacing the old biometric passport regime which is expected to phase out by 2030.

The foreign minister disclosed that the new passport comes with new features including superior chip-embedded technology, a 24-hour operations service, a courier delivery and e-tracking system of the passport production process, a faster turnaround time, reduced fees, and high security features that meet standards of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Ghanaian tech company, Biometric Travel Solutions Ltd (BTS), is involved in the passport production.

The chip-embedded passport launch is in line with Ghana’s immigration sector modernizations efforts which recent saw moves to unveil a new biometric border management system and e-gates at major airports.

