FB pixel

Ghana takes first-time national ID card requests online

Govt launches new biometric passport
| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  ID for All
Ghana takes first-time national ID card requests online
 

Ghana’s National Identification Authority (NIA) is bringing more convenience to the way citizens apply for premium services related to the national ID card, with a new measure requiring first-time applicants to submit their requests online only.

According to a post on the NIA’s Facebook page, the objective is to streamline the ID card application process and access to other premium services such as card replacement or personal information update.

Before now, these services were accessible at the NIA’s premium centres, but now, all such requests must be done via the NIA’s website.

The ID authority explains that there are seven steps involved – from filling an application form online, to getting the physical Ghana Card. Once the form is filled, the applicant is required to make payment, book an appointment for a virtual or in-person interview for a review of the application form, receive a QR code for their biometric capture, book an appointment for the capture and then visit the selected premium centre for it, and finally, wait for the card to be issued.

In February, the NIA announced that it had received 700,000 blank cards to clear a major ID card backlog that spanned from 2023.

New chip-embedded passport available

Meanwhile, Ghana also recently rolled out a new chip-embedded passport system, a move described as a new dawn for the country’s passport service.

During the launch of the new passport, Foreign Minister Hon Samuel Ablakwa said it is “equipped with the highest latent and patent security inputs” which means that “sector players, end users and regulators within the document security management setup are assured of robust security features that are almost impossible to forge.”

The government says that the new passport system is replacing the old biometric passport regime which is expected to phase out by 2030.

The foreign minister disclosed that the new passport comes with new features including superior chip-embedded technology, a 24-hour operations service, a courier delivery and e-tracking system of the passport production process, a faster turnaround time, reduced fees, and high security features that meet standards of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Ghanaian tech company, Biometric Travel Solutions Ltd (BTS), is involved in the passport production.

The chip-embedded passport launch is in line with Ghana’s immigration sector modernizations efforts which recent saw moves to unveil a new biometric border management system and e-gates at major airports.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

South Korea data regulator funds deepfake detection, investigates DeepSeek

South Korea is deepening investment in deepfake detection, and also looking into one of the potential sources of misleading and…

 

Ethiopia digital transformation efforts progress as country readies for ID4Africa 2025

Ethiopia’s digital ID and broader digital transformation efforts are on a good footing thanks in part to the establishment of…

 

Bermuda holds consultations on new regime for digital ID service providers

Work is underway in Bermuda for the introduction of a new regulatory framework for all entities providing digital identity services…

 

Nearly 66% of Nepal citizens have not collected national ID cards

In Nepal the government is having a hard time extending its national ID, with two-thirds of registered applicants yet to…

 

GenAI payment fraud forces multilayered biometric approach to defense

Many payment systems have turned to biometrics to secure user onboarding in the last few years to detect and prevent…

 

MyHawaii becomes cornerstone of statewide digital transformation

Hawaii’s launch of the myHawaii Digital Identity Platform marks a major milestone in the state’s digital transformation strategy. Developed by…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Market Analysis

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS