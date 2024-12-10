Ghana unveils biometric border management system, e-gates at main airport

Ghana has upgraded its border management capabilities with the introduction of a biometric-based system to facilitate immigration controls.

The launch of the system which comes with high level security, transparency, and efficiency at all points of entry, was accompanied by the unveiling of e-gates at Terminal 3 of the country’s principal airport – the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in Accra.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, who presided over the launching ceremony early this month, said the rollout of these facilities mark a “fundamental leap forward” in the country’s border management apparatus.

The project has been ongoing for years, with Bawumia explaining it has taken four years since Margins Group was contracted, according to The Ghana Report. Gemalto installed biometric gates at KIA in 2018 under an $18 million contract, prior to becoming Thales. But as a World Bank document from 2019 shows, the e-gates needed to be moved from Terminal 2 to Terminal 3, adding several million dollars more to the project’s overall cost. Margins Group has also worked with Gemalto (Thales) on smart cards for the banking industry.

Margins Group makes the new Ghana Card, which functions as a travel document in some situations, and therefore will be read by the biometric gates. The gates scan the travellers’ ID document to open a first set of doors, and perform a biometric match to open a second set, similar to models made by Thales.

Bright Simons, VP of think tank Imani Africa, writes for MyjoyOnline.com that Thales completed an installation of gates in 2020, and that the total project cost has ballooned to $240 million.

“The global travel landscape is evolving rapidly, with innovations such as biometric e-gates and Digital Travel Credentials becoming the new standard. Ghana has embraced these global advancements, integrating biometric verification and Digital Travel Credential technologies into a single platform,” the VP said during the launching ceremony as reported on his website.

“This dual capability positions Ghana as a pioneer in intelligent border control, aligning with global standards while placing us ahead of many advanced nations.”

Bawumia, who lost the race to become Ghana’s next president following Saturday’s elections, said the newly unveiled e-gates are designed with “cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, biometrics, and real-time data processing to create a frictionless and secure travel experience.”

Underscoring the importance of the new system for Ghanaians and foreign travellers, the VP said it will lead to faster clearance at border points, ensure smooth entry into the country, ensuing a seamless and hassle-free experience.

Bawumia said novelties like these find their relevance in other digital transformation projects the country has successfully implemented such as the Ghana Card which today makes it easy for the country to integrate digital services. The Ghana card, by the way, is also used as a travel document by Ghanaians.

“The Ghana Card has also become a critical tool for national security, supporting law enforcement and other agencies. Notably, the Ghana Card was recognized by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) as a valid e-passport card. Since this recognition, Ghanaians have been able to travel to Ghana, across 197 countries and access over 44,000 airports worldwide with just their Ghana Card,” Bawumia recalled.

He assured that Ghanaians that after the introduction of e-gates at Kotoka, the facilities will be extended to other airports across the country such as those of Tamale and Kumasi, as well as to all other points of entry into the country.

Early this month, Ghana also launched its new chip-embedded passport with enhanced security features to combat identity theft and improve travel experience.

