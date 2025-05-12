Ghana’s new identification authority board to focus on public trust, inclusive service delivery

The National Identification Authority of Ghana (NIA) has new appointees on its governing board with a call on them to enhance the delivery of digital identity services in the country.

A press release from the NIA notes that the Minister of Interior, Hon Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, officially commissioned the new board recently, urging members to display a high sense of devotion to service. They were called upon to “deepen oversight, strengthen public trust, and accelerate the delivery of secure and inclusive identity services.”

The minister praised the NIA for some of its recent achievements which are aimed at expanding the reach of the national digital ID and facilitate access to several public and private sector services. He said under the leadership of the acting NIA Executive Secretary, Wisdom Kwaku Deku, the authority has been able to decentralize ID registration services and expand premium services.

One other recent innovation by the NIA is the introduction of an online-only application system for national ID-related premium services, the minister mentioned.

Speaking on behalf of the appointees, the new Board Chairman Moses Afetsi Positive pledged to provide strategic leadership for the board in order to enhance the delivery of inclusive identification services to Ghanaians. He emphasized the importance of the national ID card, commonly known as the Ghana Card, saying it is a critical tool that enables citizens and aliens to access a wide range of government and private sector services in an easy and secure manner.

The government has tasked the new board members with ensuring that the NIA effectively works to implement its vision of providing legal and digital ID for all citizens of the West African country by 2030, in line with objectives of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 16.9 target.

As provided for by Ghana’s National Identification Act, 2009, the governing board of the NIA has several important roles which include policy direction and financial oversight, strategic leadership, appointment of executive management officials, approval of regulations and operational guidelines, data governance and security, and stakeholder engagement.

