Sentinel AI data privacy platform from Sutherland gets U.S. patent

Sutherland has been granted a patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its Sutherland Sentinel AI data protection platform. A release from the business process and digital transformation company says the platform powers secure remote operations and real-time data redaction for finance, telecom and healthcare companies.

The patent defines it as “a system and method for controlling the display of sensitive information in a home work environment,” by “providing a work computing device including a first processor for executing a web-based computer application accessible over a network for displaying information contained in at least one data field; and providing an administrative computing device in communication with the work computing device including a second processor configured to execute computer executable instructions for designating the data field as either restricted or unrestricted.”

In other words, Sentinel AI Shield’s “dynamic data masking” feature secures sensitive information within applications, with machine learning algorithms automatically tailoring masking rules to align with an organization’s privacy, security and compliance rules. It pairs with the Sentinel AI Vision product, which uses facial recognition and environmental cues to monitor compliance in real time, for a robust privacy and identity system.

“Enterprises shouldn’t have to choose between scaling fast and staying secure,” says Doug Gilbert, chief information officer and chief digital officer at Sutherland. “With Sentinel AI, we are changing the game – making compliance and data protection seamless, intelligent and built for a digital-first world.”

Sentinel boasts successful use cases in global financial services, telecoms seeking FCF compliance, healthcare, and other “industries where data privacy is non-negotiable” and regulations are at their most stringent.

Sutherland says its data privacy and biometrics tools minimize remote work risks with a customizable, compliance-first framework, minimizes audit workloads and reduce supervisor monitoring time by up to 90 percent for significant cost savings.

