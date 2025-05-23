FB pixel

Sentinel AI data privacy platform from Sutherland gets U.S. patent

Real-time data redaction uses machine learning to customize feature for use cases
| Stephen Mayhew
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Sentinel AI data privacy platform from Sutherland gets U.S. patent
 

Sutherland has been granted a patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its Sutherland Sentinel AI data protection platform. A release from the business process and digital transformation company says the platform powers secure remote operations and real-time data redaction for finance, telecom and healthcare companies.

The patent defines it as “a system and method for controlling the display of sensitive information in a home work environment,” by “providing a work computing device including a first processor for executing a web-based computer application accessible over a network for displaying information contained in at least one data field; and providing an administrative computing device in communication with the work computing device including a second processor configured to execute computer executable instructions for designating the data field as either restricted or unrestricted.”

In other words, Sentinel AI Shield’s “dynamic data masking” feature secures sensitive information within applications, with machine learning algorithms automatically tailoring masking rules to align with an organization’s privacy, security and compliance rules. It pairs with the Sentinel AI Vision product, which uses facial recognition and environmental cues to monitor compliance in real time, for a robust privacy and identity system.

“Enterprises shouldn’t have to choose between scaling fast and staying secure,” says Doug Gilbert, chief information officer and chief digital officer at Sutherland. “With Sentinel AI, we are changing the game – making compliance and data protection seamless, intelligent and built for a digital-first world.”

Sentinel boasts successful use cases in global financial services, telecoms seeking FCF compliance, healthcare, and other “industries where data privacy is non-negotiable” and regulations are at their most stringent.

Sutherland says its data privacy and biometrics tools minimize remote work risks with a customizable, compliance-first framework, minimizes audit workloads and reduce supervisor monitoring time by up to 90 percent for significant cost savings.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Digital identity frameworks and their choices reflect different worldviews

At a talk for KuppingerCole’s European Identity and Cloud Conference (EIC), Markus Sabadello, CEO of Danube Tech, looks at the…

 

Clearview AI data harvesting not protected speech, says California appeals court

Clearview AI continues to slog through a quagmire of legal issues in the U.S., UK and Canada. In California, an…

 

World Bank demystifies PKI and electronic signatures at ID4Africa 2025

A workshop chaired by World Bank officials Nay Constantine, Tunde Fafunwa and Chris Tullis addressed how electronic signatures enable remote…

 

Rwanda launching digital identity, biometrics enrollment with $8.5M budget

The government of Rwanda is investing 12.2 billion Rwandan francs (approximately US$8.5 million) in the upcoming 2025-2026 fiscal year to…

 

Procurement integral part of digital ID system design from beginning: UNDP

Experts from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) have advised governments implementing digital ID systems to make procurement an integral…

 

Need for speed in removing barriers to birth registration, ID integration in Africa

Speakers on two panels dedicated to birth registration early on Day 3 of the ongoing ID4Africa 2025 AGM in Addis…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events