Suprema achieves EN Grade 3 certification for its BioStar high-security access control

Suprema has gained EN 60839-11-1:2013 Grade 3 certification for its BioStar2 Access Control software and its access control hardware such as door controllers, readers and peripherals.

The EN 60839 standard applies to the function and performance requirements for electronic access control systems used to protect buildings and secure areas.

“The EN 60839 standard is increasingly required, and in many cases mandated in Europe where access control systems must be installed,” said Baudouin Genouville, sales director of Suprema Europe and Africa.

Grade 3 of the standard indicates a high level of security and resilience that is suitable for medium to high-risk sites such as public venues, military facilities and critical infrastructure. The EN 60839 is a European security standard that is recognized by the ISO and IEC.

Genouville commented, “Suprema will continue to advance its technology and standards compliance to support customers in securing their most critical environments with uncompromising protection.”

Suprema introduced the latest entry in its well-known BioStar line of biometric scanners for access control and human resource management earlier this month.

The BioStar Air employs a smart edge architecture for simplified deployment and easy scalability with software stored and operated in the cloud. It allows organizations to deploy it with “zero-on-premise” architecture. Biometric data is processed at the edge for fast, reliable user authentication and continued functioning during network outages.

BioStar Air’s smart readers feature built-in controllers that connect directly to the network, which Suprema highlights as a way to keep infrastructure costs down. Credentials supported include face biometrics, RFID cards, mobile apps and QR codes.

The system’s federated architecture allows employees to use the same face or fingerprint biometric template (which will soon be supported) at all access points. Support for Apple Wallet is also coming soon, Suprema says.

access control | biometrics | certification | Suprema