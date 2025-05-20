FB pixel

Suprema achieves EN Grade 3 certification for its BioStar high-security access control

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News
Suprema achieves EN Grade 3 certification for its BioStar high-security access control
 

Suprema has gained EN 60839-11-1:2013 Grade 3 certification for its BioStar2 Access Control software and its access control hardware such as door controllers, readers and peripherals.

The EN 60839 standard applies to the function and performance requirements for electronic access control systems used to protect buildings and secure areas.

“The EN 60839 standard is increasingly required, and in many cases mandated in Europe where access control systems must be installed,” said Baudouin Genouville, sales director of Suprema Europe and Africa.

Grade 3 of the standard indicates a high level of security and resilience that is suitable for medium to high-risk sites such as public venues, military facilities and critical infrastructure. The EN 60839 is a European security standard that is recognized by the ISO and IEC.

Genouville commented, “Suprema will continue to advance its technology and standards compliance to support customers in securing their most critical environments with uncompromising protection.”

Suprema introduced the latest entry in its well-known BioStar line of biometric scanners for access control and human resource management earlier this month.

The BioStar Air employs a smart edge architecture for simplified deployment and easy scalability with software stored and operated in the cloud. It allows organizations to deploy it with “zero-on-premise” architecture. Biometric data is processed at the edge for fast, reliable user authentication and continued functioning during network outages.

BioStar Air’s smart readers feature built-in controllers that connect directly to the network, which Suprema highlights as a way to keep infrastructure costs down. Credentials supported include face biometrics, RFID cards, mobile apps and QR codes.

The system’s federated architecture allows employees to use the same face or fingerprint biometric template (which will soon be supported) at all access points. Support for Apple Wallet is also coming soon, Suprema says.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Ethiopia reveals strategy behind digital ID progress as ID4Africa 2025 opens

Ethiopia’s Fayda digital ID program successes were in the spotlight on the first day of ID4Africa 2025 in the country’s…

 

ID4Africa 2025 begins with record numbers, urgency and Ethiopian PM’s address

ID4Africa’s 2025 AGM kicked off today in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, attended by Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali and several…

 

Biometrics, age-appropriate design on the mind of UK Information Commissioner

UK Information Commissioner John Edwards is on a bit of a speaking tour, having recently addressed Privacy New Zealand –…

 

Simprints highlights Gavi support for privacy-first biometrics for vaccines program in Ghana

Simprints welcomed Gavi CEO Dr. Sania Nishtar on a visit to Ghana to observe pioneering vaccine delivery that utilizes biometrics….

 

Prevalence of fraud-as-a-service models eroding online trust at speed: Jumio

Digital trust is “crumbling” under an avalanche of synthetic media, misinformation and deepfake fraud, according to a new report from…

 

Digital Cooperation Organization wants Global South to join global digital policymaking

Pakistan has recently concluded the first Digital Foreign Direct Investment Forum 2025 (DFDI) in preparation for taking over the presidency…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events