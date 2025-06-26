Biometix updates Biometric Quality Assessment Tool with more detailed metrics

A new version of the open-source Biometric Quality Assessment Tool (BQAT) has been released by Australia-based consultancy Biometix to support transparency and precision in biometrics testing.

The new release adds capabilities including eye color detection and gaze direction estimation, and includes more detailed image quality metrics for brightness, contrast and dynamic range.

BQAT provides tools to assess the quality of biometric samples among the fingerprint, iris, face and voice modalities, after the addition of face last year based on the Open Source Face Image Quality (OFIQ) algorithm. It can be implemented in the form of a command line interface (CLI), a RESTful or stateless API or with a simple web GUI.

The roadmap for the open-source project indicates that future releases will add duplicate and identity removal features, more biometric liveness and presentation attack detection (PAD) capabilities, including for morph attacks and iris recognition, and GPU acceleration.

It was noted during MOSIP Connect that the organization is in the process of integrating BQAT with its platform.

Further details on the latest version of BQAT are available at GitHub.

Article Topics

Biometix | biometric data | biometric data quality | Biometric Quality Assessment Tool (BQAT) | biometric testing | biometrics | digital identity | open source