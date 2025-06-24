Digital ID apps in South Korea, Thailand promote financial access for people with disabilities

Raonsecure has won the contract for a mobile disability registration card project.

Commissioned by the Korea Minting, Security Printing & ID Card Operating Corporation (KOMSCO), the project aims to improve the accessibility of welfare services for people with disabilities.

Raonsecure will establish an issuance system based on blockchain-based digital ID technology.

“This mobile disability registration card construction project will serve as a model example of how blockchain-based digital ID technology can directly contribute to improving the quality of life for socially vulnerable individuals,” said Lee Soon-hyung, CEO of Raonsecure.

Raonsecure will supply its blockchain-based digital ID platform OmniOne Enterprise and an integrated mobile security solution for the project, with the platform having been already applied to mobile resident registration cards and mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs).

Once Raonsecure’s technology has been applied for the project, people with disabilities will be able to prove their identity and qualifications remotely at any time. Fraudulent use and forgery will also be prevented, with such cases having been said to have occurred consistently.

The existing disability registration card is plastic and has to be carried at all times when accessing welfare services.

Thailand launches DepFund app for disability financial loans

Thailand’s government has launched the DepFund mobile app for people with disabilities to access loans.

The DepFund app will allow users to apply for interest-free loans, check loan status, view balances and make electronic payments.

Developed by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEP) under the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, the program expands access to state services promoting economic self-reliance for vulnerable groups.

The DepFund app is integrated with Thailand’s digital ID system and is available on both iOS and Android. More than 300,000 people with disabilities and caregivers have received loans totalling over 1.1 billion baht ($33.6m) as of mid-May, according to reporting by Pattaya Mail.

The loans are aimed at helping start or grow businesses, with borrowers mostly in the agricultural or retail sectors. Individuals can borrow between 60,000 and 120,000 baht ($1,835–$3,670), while group loans are available for up to one million baht ($30,600). Loan terms are interest free with a five-year repayment period.

Thailand has 2.2 million registered persons with disabilities, representing just over three percent of the population, as of April 2025.

Article Topics

digital ID | financial inclusion | identity verification | mobile app | Raonsecure | South Korea | Thailand