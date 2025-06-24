FB pixel

Digital ID apps in South Korea, Thailand promote financial access for people with disabilities

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Financial Services  |  ID for All
Digital ID apps in South Korea, Thailand promote financial access for people with disabilities
 

Raonsecure has won the contract for a mobile disability registration card project.

Commissioned by the Korea Minting, Security Printing & ID Card Operating Corporation (KOMSCO), the project aims to improve the accessibility of welfare services for people with disabilities.

Raonsecure will establish an issuance system based on blockchain-based digital ID technology.

“This mobile disability registration card construction project will serve as a model example of how blockchain-based digital ID technology can directly contribute to improving the quality of life for socially vulnerable individuals,” said Lee Soon-hyung, CEO of Raonsecure.

Raonsecure will supply its blockchain-based digital ID platform OmniOne Enterprise and an integrated mobile security solution for the project, with the platform having been already applied to mobile resident registration cards and mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs).

Once Raonsecure’s technology has been applied for the project, people with disabilities will be able to prove their identity and qualifications remotely at any time. Fraudulent use and forgery will also be prevented, with such cases having been said to have occurred consistently.

The existing disability registration card is plastic and has to be carried at all times when accessing welfare services.

Thailand launches DepFund app for disability financial loans

Thailand’s government has launched the DepFund mobile app for people with disabilities to access loans.

The DepFund app will allow users to apply for interest-free loans, check loan status, view balances and make electronic payments.

Developed by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEP) under the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, the program expands access to state services promoting economic self-reliance for vulnerable groups.

The DepFund app is integrated with Thailand’s digital ID system and is available on both iOS and Android. More than 300,000 people with disabilities and caregivers have received loans totalling over 1.1 billion baht ($33.6m) as of mid-May, according to reporting by Pattaya Mail.

The loans are aimed at helping start or grow businesses, with borrowers mostly in the agricultural or retail sectors. Individuals can borrow between 60,000 and 120,000 baht ($1,835–$3,670), while group loans are available for up to one million baht ($30,600). Loan terms are interest free with a five-year repayment period.

Thailand has 2.2 million registered persons with disabilities, representing just over three percent of the population, as of April 2025.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Malawi’s boosts digital economy with connectivity, plans 2M digital ID enrollments

Malawi has set a target of enrolling 2 million people in its digital ID program in the current phase of…

 

Liberia MPs want free national ID cards as govt suspends issuance

A recent plenary sitting by Liberia’s House of Representatives emphasized the need to make the issuance of national ID cards…

 

Cameroon lawmakers criticize cost, complications in new national ID system

Opposition members of Cameroon’s National Assembly have expressed worries that that the new system for the issuance of national ID…

 

Identity verification to surpass $20B by 2030 amid transition to reusable digital ID

Total global revenue from identity verification services will exceed $20 billion by 2030, with digital identity verification passing traditional identity…

 

Cyber Threat Observatory workshop advises on protections for national digital ID systems

The Alan Turing Institute launched the Cyber Threat Observatory last year to monitor cyber threats to digital ID systems. The…

 

Kyrgyzstan state printer wades into biometric passport market with Namibia deal

A shipment of 130,000 biometric passports has been sent from Kyrgyzstan to Namibia, after a contract was signed between the…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS