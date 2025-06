Chip-maker Ambarella, which specializes in semiconductors for edge AI computer vision, self-driving cars and driver monitoring and facial recognition is weighing changes to its business, including a possible sale, Bloomberg reports.

The company has engaged bankers and reached out to potential buyers, according to the report, causing its stock to jump 21 percent on Tuesday to reach a market valuation near $2.6 billion. Since then, it has increased further, from $62.19 to above $68 in Thursday morning trading.

Mobileye, another provider of chips for computer vision and automotive biometrics which Intel has a majority stake in, could also go up for sale, Bloomberg says.

