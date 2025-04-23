Infineon powers demo of edge biometrics for user onboarding

Edge AI and embedded systems developer embedUR unveiled a pair of solutions for computer vision and biometric onboarding made with Infineon’s PSoC Edge platform at the recent Embedded World 2025 event in Nuremberg.

One of the applications demonstrated was a mobile facial recognition app allowing users to upload and register their face biometrics. The PSoC Edge platform could then be used to recognize users in real time, according to the announcement, with local processing for AI inference. The combined hardware and software solution provides secure, low-latency authentication suitable for consumer and industrial systems, the partners say.

The other demo was of a wake word detection and real-time object identification application. The Edge AI capability was activated with a vocal command, and then scanned food items to provide a recipe suggestion, without relying on the cloud.

“Our collaboration with embedUR systems showcases the power of PSOC Edge in enabling real-time, power-efficient Edge AI applications,” says Omar Cruz, senior manager at Infineon Technologies. “These demos highlight how our platform accelerates intelligent automation for smart home, consumer, and industrial use cases.”

Infineon says its PSoC Edge family of chips provides a Cortex-M55 core with Helium DSP support for hardware-accelerated neural network processing and always-on AI applications.

“At embedUR, we’re focused on making Edge AI real — delivering practical, production-ready solutions that run on today’s silicon,” says John Marconi, VP of Technology at embedUR systems. “The work we’ve done on Infineon platforms demonstrates how edge intelligence can be deployed quickly and securely, whether it’s voice-activated control or face-based access—all without relying on the cloud.”

A library of pre-trained Edge AI models is available for developers to quickly build POCs with at ModelNova, embedUR’s AI resource hub.

Infineon also released ICs to provide biometric authentication for vehicles last October.

Article Topics

biometrics | biometrics at the edge | edge AI | embedded systems | embedUR | facial recognition | Infineon | object recognition | real-time biometrics