Biometric sensors for road safety launched by Infineon, Rheinmetall Dermalog

Infineon Technologies and Rheinmetall Dermalog Sensortec have each introduced biometric identification and authentication tools, one based on fingerprints and other on facial recognition, for road safety through advanced driver monitoring systems (DMS).

Infineon’s contribution to safety through sensing

Infineon Technologies introduced two new fingerprint sensor ICs, the CYFP10020A00 and CYFP10020S00, designed for biometric authentication in vehicles. The company claims that the sensors offer a way for drivers to verify their identity, specifically for tasks like personalizing vehicle settings or authenticating payments for services like parking and charging.

The use of fingerprint sensing differs from traditional methods used for authentication such as connecting a smartphone or typing a PIN.

The sensors are tailored to work with Infineon’s TRAVEO T2G microcontroller family and meet the automotive industry’s AEC-Q100 reliability standards, the company notes. They are capable of accurate fingerprint recognition, making them useful not only for vehicles but also for other authentication applications.

The CYFP10020A00 works in environments with operating temperatures ranging from minus 40 to 85 degrees Celsius, while the CYFP10020S00 supports a range of up to 105 degrees Celsius. Both models use capacitive technology to capture fingerprint patterns and can also detect finger movement.

In collaboration with Precise Biometrics, Infineon has integrated the Biomatch algorithm software for fingerprint identification and authentication. Data security is reinforced by an AES encryption block, and the sensors communicate with the host system through an SPI interface.

Rheinmetall Dermalog Sensortec’s tool for behavior monitoring

Rheinmetall Dermalog Sensortec, a collaboration between automotive firm Rheinmetall and biometric provider Dermalog, showcased their face biometrics tool at InCabin 2024. Their focus is on integrating biometric recognition directly into the vehicle to ensure driver identity verification and behavior monitoring.

Technologies that were on display include a driver monitoring system that detects driver fatigue and distractions, such as smartphone use, in real-time. The system alerts the driver in the event of risky behavior.

The company also highlighted its seamless access offering, which replaces traditional car keys with facial recognition technology. Additionally, the airbag suppression technology uses cameras and radar to assess the position of passengers. The company included the technology to prevent airbags from deploying in unsafe situations.

Article Topics

automotive biometrics | biometric authentication | DERMALOG | face biometrics | fingerprint biometrics | Infineon | Rheinmetall Dermalog SensorTec